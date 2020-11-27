London’s best rooftop bars
Get a taste of the high life with our pick of London’s best spots to enjoy cocktails in the clouds now that bars are reopening
Londoners love a rooftop bar. They’re the best places to escape the crowds on the pavement and they provide a brilliant skyline backdrop for drinking – especially at sundown. And now, we love them even more. Outdoor spaces have been deemed the safest for socialising as London unlocks again for the winter. As such, expect London’s best rooftop bars to be in more demand than ever.
We’ve got the lowdown on exactly which sky-high bars are reopening and will keep you updated as even more places share info on welcoming back customers for a drink to remember. It’s going to be a little bit different: most bars will now take advance bookings and expect table service for those cocktails and beers. And in a brave new Tier 2 world, food has to be ordered, too – and it’s last orders at 10pm (more on that here). For any other safety details, check with venues in advance of your visit. But otherwise, cheers to a winter of getting up on the roof.
The best rooftop bars in London
1. Forza Wine
What is it? A spin-off bar from the guys behind Italian restaurant Forza Win (see what they did with the name there?).
Why go? The bar snacks are serious stuff and spiced rum hot toddies suit the colder temperatures. Plus, you can shelter indoors and still enjoy the views.
Open for bookings: Daily noon-11pm.
2. Skylight
What is it? Although Skylight is primarily an all-weather playground over at Tobacco Dock, it also offers a prime position for rooftop drinking with unparalleled panoramas.
Why go? Ordinarily you could break up your tipples with some ice skating, but this winter the rooftop will be focusing on just those drinks across its igloo village (seriously), two ski-themed bars and dedicated outdoor cinema.
Open for bookings: 3pm-10pm Thu-Fri; noon-10pm Sat-Sun. Until Jan 3.
3. Bussey Rooftop Bar
What is it? While Frank’s Cafe hibernates for winter, the rival rooftop at Peckham’s Bussey Building is open for your gang of six – and its got heaters and blankets to seal the deal.
Why go? The cocktail menu has had a festive revamp and now stars a Bailey’s mint martini and everyone’s fave Christmas classic, the Snowball. And for every pizza ordered from the rooftop’s resident kitchen Share A Slice, one will be donated to the homeless.
Open for bookings: 5pm-11pm Mon-Tue; 4pm-11pm Wed-Fri; noon-11pm Sat-Sun.
4. NT's Loft
What is it? Indoor/outdoor space above Netil House taking group bookings. DJ sets and live jazz acts complete the lineup. You now have to order a ‘substantial meal’ from its resident kitchen Palm Greens when you visit – but that’s no bad thing, eh!
Why go? Head here if you like your rooftops plant-filled: fronds dangle from the ceiling indoors and on the terrace, palm trees fan out on the perimeter.
Open: Wed-Fri 5pm-11pm, Sat 4pm-11pm, Sun noon-11pm
5. Allegra
What is it? It’s not been your average jet-setting year, but you can still recreate some holiday vibes on the seventh floor of glossy hotel The Stratford.
Why go? Yes, the bar and terrace of Allegra restaurant have views across to Westfield Stratford, but once you discover the joy of its deckchairs that slip around on rails among the wildflowers and water features, well, you might as well be sitting under the Provençal sun. Just bring your coat!
Open: Tue-Thu 4-10pm, Fri 2-10pm, Sat noon-10pm, Sun noon-5pm.
6. The Nest Rooftop Bar
What is it? Up on the sixteenth floor and affording 360-degree views of the capital from its centre, The Nest Rooftop Bar is a foliage-filled hangout. It’s perched on top of the Treehouse, a hotel with a focus on sustainability.
Why go? There’s an outdoor terrace that wraps around the building and is filled with loungers. We also love the bar’s blossoming living wall.
Open: Mon-Sun noon-11pm
7. Winter Heights
What is it? Popping up to brighten up your gloomy 2020 is this new sky-high haunt towards London Bridge and with 360° panoramic views over the city.
Why go? Food from Borough Market down below, along with bottomless fondue.
Open for bookings: noon-11pm daily. Until Jan 3.
8. Aviary
What is it? Roomy open-air terrace with views up on floor ten, which in a former life brought all the City workers out from their offices. Maybe it’ll be different vibes this winter.
Why go? They’re serving gin cocktails inside the terrace’s new luxury ‘igloos’ fitted with chaise lounges, heaters and pendant lights. In even colder weather, you can refuel indoors at the venue’s swanky restaurant – booking also essential.
Open for bookings: 11am-11pm daily. Igloos until December 31.
9. Bar Elba
What is it? This buzzy rooftop oasis offers swoonsome views of the city’s skyline from its position near Waterloo.
Why go? For the weirdest Christmas ever, Bar Elba is capturing the mood by throwing a ‘Bad Santa Singalong’ complete with bottomless booze. If you’re sad the office party got cancelled, this might fill the void.
Open for bookings: 3-11pm weekdays; 1-11pm weekends.
10. Jin Bo Law
What is it? City sky bar with a pineapple-inspired decor.
Why go? Asia-influenced cocktails and views right across to the Gherkin.
Open for bookings: 5-11pm Mon-Wed, noon-11pm Thu-Sun.
11. Boundary Rooftop
What is it? Boundary does rooftop drinking in style, with a glass roof for protection from the elements in winter.
Why go? In colder weather, gather as closely around a log burner as the two-metre rule allows and order in the fondue and boozy hot cocktails.
Open for bookings: 5-11pm Mon-Thu, noon-11pm Thu-Sun.
12. Madison Terrace Bar & Lounge
What is it? A surprising rooftop terrace bar in the One New Change shopping centre. It attracts a crowd of City slickers.
Why go? Brilliant close-ups of St Paul’s Cathedral, if you don’t mind generic house beats and a fair few suits (although, no guarantee these will still be in place with offices mostly closed!).
Open for bookings: 5-8.30pm Mon-Fri, 3.30-10.30pm Sat, noon-6pm Sun.