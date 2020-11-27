Get a taste of the high life with our pick of London’s best spots to enjoy cocktails in the clouds now that bars are reopening

Londoners love a rooftop bar. They’re the best places to escape the crowds on the pavement and they provide a brilliant skyline backdrop for drinking – especially at sundown. And now, we love them even more. Outdoor spaces have been deemed the safest for socialising as London unlocks again for the winter. As such, expect London’s best rooftop bars to be in more demand than ever.

We’ve got the lowdown on exactly which sky-high bars are reopening and will keep you updated as even more places share info on welcoming back customers for a drink to remember. It’s going to be a little bit different: most bars will now take advance bookings and expect table service for those cocktails and beers. And in a brave new Tier 2 world, food has to be ordered, too – and it’s last orders at 10pm (more on that here). For any other safety details, check with venues in advance of your visit. But otherwise, cheers to a winter of getting up on the roof.

