The 50 best gay movies: the best in LGBT filmmaking

It's a golden era for LGBT cinema. Films like 'Moonlight', 'Call Me By Your Name' and '120 Beats Per Minute' have brought much-needed representation to the big screen, while delivering staggering cinematic experiences. But with queer cinema flourishing, which movies are most beloved for the light they shine on lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans experiences? Which screen stories involving LGBT characters are the most enduring, whether romances, horrors or comedies? Which are the most groundbreaking, politically or artistically? And which simply demand to be watched again and again?

We asked LGBT cultural pioneers – including Xavier Dolan, Christine Vachon, Bruce LaBruce and Roland Emmerich – to share with us their ten best gay movies. Here’s their out-and-proud list of 50 great LGBT movies.

By Cath Clarke, Dave Calhoun, Tom Huddleston, Alim Kheraj, Guy Lodge and Ben Walters.

