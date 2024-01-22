Andrew Haigh’s (‘Weekend’) emotional, near-indefinable and multi-BAFTA-nominated new film ‘All of Us Strangers’ – a ghostly story of love and loneliness set in an eerie but very recognisable London – lands like a blow to the solar plexus. You think you have its measure, even as lonely screenwriter Adam (Andrew Scott) embarks on a journey back into his own childhood, searches for a sense of himself, and falls hard for his mysterious neighbour (Paul Mescal). Then the credits roll and you find yourself sobbing on the floor. And, well, maybe you didn’t.



It’s a movie, in other words, that contains an ocean’s worth of emotional undercurrents. And if you’re a Londoner, you can double that. Adapting Japanese novelist Taichi Yamada book ‘Strangers’ and switching its Tokyo setting for London, Haigh creates an almost imperceptibly off-kilter London of soulless apartment blocks, disconnection and loneliness, and adds a wealth of autobiographical detail to the story. For all that, it’s a London film that’s full of love for its setting – and it’s the adopted home of its filmmaker, who was born in Yorkshire, lived in the Midlands for a time, but has lived here since graduating uni aged 18. ‘I love it in London,’ he says. ‘You have your history around you, your life growing up.’



All of that personal history is poured into ‘All of Us Strangers’, which completes the filmmaker’s loose trilogy of films about love, alongside ‘Weekend’ and ‘45 Years’ before it. ‘Those two are about the beginning and end of love, and this one is about its power and – not to sound idiotic – its cosmic importance,’ says Haigh. To make it, he did something almost unprecedented and filmed in his own childhood home, as well as another old haunt. As he tells Time Out, the ghosts were behind the camera, as well as on-screen.