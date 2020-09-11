Homeslice in Covent Garden is giving away 500 pizza slices

If there’s one thing that’ll perk up a Monday lunchtime, it’s pizza. Even better, free pizza. It’s great news, then, that Homeslice, one of the city’s finest pizza purveyors, is reopening its Neal’s Yard branch this Monday (September 14) – and giving away free slices to celebrate.

Between noon and 1pm, there will be 500 slices up for grabs. You can take your pick from three toppings: margherita; salami, rocket and parmesan; and mushroom, ricotta, pumpkin seeds, chilli flakes, chives and soy truffle (which can also be made vegan).

The giveaway applies to takeaway only and it’s one slice per person. The slices come from the restaurant’s 20-inch pizzas, so they are massive and definitely qualify as ‘lunch’. Obviously you’ll need to follow social distancing guidelines too, so no shoving to get your slice, okay? See you in the queue!

