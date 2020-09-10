One of the first signs that spring has arrived in London? Hackney’s Towpath Café opens its doors. The beloved Regent’s Canal-side spot normally raises its shutters from ‘the first breath of spring’ through to the ‘fireworks’ of early winter. This year though, for reasons we’re sure you can guess, it has remained shut... until now.

Owners Lori De Mori and Laura Jackson teased a return earlier this week with an Instagram post of a dining table overlooking the water and the caption ‘feels like it’s about time to gently get ourselves back out there.’ Now we have more details of the return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Zimring De Mori (@towpathlolo) on Sep 7, 2020 at 9:58am PDT

From today (Thursday September 10), the Towpath caff is back in business. The restaurant will be offering its usual walk-up breakfast and lunch service – think beetroot with braised lentils, fresh peas in their pod, grilled cheese sarnies with quince jelly – but it’s also going to be offering dinner, too. There’ll be bookable sittings at 7.30pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for £40 per head.

Lori and Laura are also publishing their first book this autumn. ‘Towpath: Recipes and Stories’ is being released by Chelsea Green in October and will feature a mix of recipes, yarns and photographs from the little canal spot. The plan is to capture the 'food, community and place throughout the arc of its season.' It sounds like the perfect way to support one of the city’s most special eateries (and get some good home cooking out of it too).

Towpath Café is now open at 42 De Beauvoir Crescent, N1 5SB. Visit the Towpath website to find out more.

Find more amazing outdoor restaurants in town.

Plus, brilliant beer gardens in London.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in London. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story