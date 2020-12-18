LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
mulled wine at the Sun Tavern
Photograph: The Sun Tavern

These London pubs are serving takeaway mulled wine in Tier 3

Perfect fuel for your winter walks

By
Laura Richards
Advertising

This might be the hottest trend to come out of this year: a host of London pubs and bars are serving warming cups of mulled wine as part of their takeaway service. So while their doors remain shut, you can still show support to your local – and fuel any bracing walks around the capital. C’mon! It’s daily exercise. 

As the days get colder, this solution – a trend that first emerged in Lockdown 2 but has thankfully persevered throughout the colder months – means you can get stuck into safe outdoor socialising with those outside your household bubble without feeling the chill. Or maybe use the service to treat your cohabiters to a very steamy round at yours – without having to faff around with cinnamon sticks and end up with a kitchen that smells like the inside of a gingerbread house. 

The one catch? Under Tier 3 rules, all takeaway alcohol from hospitality venues must be pre-ordered (more on that rule here). So get as organised as your folks with their to-do list on Christmas Eve, and get in a warming round of the mulled wines from this list of London venues.      

Clissold Park Tavern, Stoke Newington
Plus hot toddies and mulled cider, too 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Clissold Park Tavern (@clissoldparktavern) on

The Dove, Broadway Market

The Grapes, Limehouse

The Lauriston, Victoria Park
Also serving mulled cider and hot toddies

Red Lion and Sun, Highgate
And Frozen Margaritas, if a thing like the cold doesn’t bother you 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Red Lion and Sun (@theredlionandsun) on

Renegade Urban Winery, Bethnal Green
Making its own wine in its east London HQ – and mixing up three shades of the mulled stuff. Pay for a glass or get it for free with every wine bottle purchase! 

Sun Tavern, Bethnal Green
Also serving hot punch

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Sun Tavern (@thesuntavernbg) on

Pelton Arms, Greenwich 
Plus boozy hot chocolates or your standard takeaway pints

The Vault 1894, Tower Bridge
Also serving Baileys coffees – oh, boy!

Diogenes the Dog, Walworth
The neighbourhood wine specialist is serving red, white and rosé wines spiked with spiced brandy
Gallipoli, Angel 

Colour Factory, Hackney Wick 

The Three Stags, Kennington
The Empress, Victoria Park 
Plus hot spiced cider

Fugitive Motel, Bethnal Green

The Great Exhibition, East Dulwich
Up the ante with an extra shot of brandy, Cointreau or sloe gin
The Victoria, Battersea

Please note, situations are changing on a daily basis, so please check with your local before heading along for a mulled wine.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.