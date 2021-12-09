Woo hoo! The pop-up is open until Sunday and is selling champers by the glass for just £2.33!

Christmas and champagne go hand-in-hand. After all, the festive period is synonymous with extravagance and excess, and nothing says luxury like a glass of champers. So there’s a pretty good chance you’ll be enjoying a drop of fizz at some point between now and December 25. Especially if it only sets you back less than three quid.

Where in the famously pricy metropolis that is London could you possibly find a glass of bubbles this cheap? At Aldi’s Champagne Bar, of course! Open daily until Sunday December 12, the pop-up Veuve Bar is flogging glasses of Aldi’s own-brand champers, Veuve Monsigny, for a mere £2.33 per glass, or £13.99 a bottle. Ludicrously cheap, right?

But if you think that means you’ll be sipping fizz in some grotty little dive, then think again. This is a really swanky joint in St Christopher’s Place, all brushed gold and marble decor, with teal velvet furnishings, atmospherically low lighting and festive foliage in abundance.

Photograph: Aldi

As well as serving up pours of the supermarket’s best-selling champagne, the bar’s doing glasses of Veuve Monsigny Rosé (slightly more pricy at £2.83 per glass) and the no-alcohol Zerosecco (49p). Or if you’re feeling extra-fancy, you can really push the boat out with a selection of champagne cocktails. These include the cranberry-and-lime-juice Christmas Cosmopolitan (£2.63), the Rhubarb and Ginger French 75 (£2.69), made using Aldi’s own rhubarb-and-ginger gin, and the alcohol-free Bittersweet Spritz (£1.09), all of which have been concocted by leading mixologist Pritesh Mody from Channel 4’s ‘Sunday Brunch’.

Located just off Oxford Street in Gee’s Court, it’s the perfect place to swing by for budget-friendly post-work drinks or a rewarding glass (or three!) after your Christmas-shopping marathon. Can’t make it to the Veuve Bar? Treat yourself to a bottle of Britain’s second-best-selling champagne at one of Aldi’s 930 supermarkets around the UK. Cheers to that!



Veuve Champagne, until Sun Dec 12, 14 Gees Court, St Christopher’s Place, W1.



