This map shows active Covid cases by UK postcode

Ah, what better way to spend a weekday afternoon than by finding out how many people in your neighbourhood have got Covid right now?

This map helps you do exactly that. It plots weekly government statistics on to a map of the UK and then breaks the information down by postcode. It marks any area that has cases by colouring it from light green through to dark blue and all the way up to burgundy. The darker the shade, the more cases there are.

The original map is now redirecting to a government website and it’s probably the most microscopic we’ve got on a map with this kind of germ-loaded data so far. It’s actually plotted by ‘middle super output area’, an area slightly larger than a postcode used by the Office of National Statistics.

You can also click on each area to find out the exact number, which means we can tell you that at the time of writing, London cases look like this: Shoreditch has 15 active Covid cases, there are seven in Notting Hill South and 14 in Peckham North.

There are only a few postcode regions in the capital in a dark shade of purple at present – mostly on the outskirts of the city, except for Poplar Leaside (39), East Ham West (35), Wanstead (38) and Norwood Green South (39). Click on other areas in and around the centre of the city and you’ll spot a downward trend, with cases in many areas on the decline when compared to last week’s data – and with more of a green shade dominating London as a whole.

Indeed, elsewhere in the UK, much of the map is now sporting shades of blue and green. There are burgundy clusters in the Northeast and around Manchester and Birmingham, but case numbers in those areas are mostly on the decline from last week’s data.

Those areas in white? They have what the government is calling ‘suppressed rates’, which means there have been fewer than three cases in the last seven days.

Check it out to see how well your area’s coping.

Read up on the new rules around wearing face masks.



Find out how to help and get help in London right now.

