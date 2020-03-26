How to help (and get help) in London during lockdown

London is stepping up to the crisis. There are tons of new initiatives aimed at helping the city’s most vulnerable at this challenging time. Some are there to assist you; some need your assistance. We’re keeping track of them, and want to hear from you if you can offer your time, money or services, or need volunteers, donations or whatever else. At the bottom is a round-up of local support groups. To get your initiative or group added to this page, email us at helplondon@timeout.com. We know that the situation is changing constantly, so details may have updated since posting. Thanks, London!

Londonwide and online

Artist Support Pledge

With London’s creatives feeling the pinch too, as galleries, colleges and workshops are closed, artist Matthew Burrows has set up the #artsistsupportpledge. The initiative is a kind of mutual help scheme: artists post work they are selling on Instagram, all for under £200. When their sales hit £1,000, they commit to buying another artist’s work for £200. You’re stuck indoors: look at something decent. More details at www.matthewburrows.org.

Beauty Banks

Beauty Bank is a grassroots movement tackling hygiene poverty by supplying people who can’t afford to stockpile essentials. It has created a GoFundMe page where your donations go towards buying soap, handwash, bodywash, hand sanitiser and laundry detergent. These will be distributed via food banks, homeless shelters, domestic abuse refuges, youth centres, NHS trusts and refugee centres across the country.



Bike Project tutorials

The Bike Project is offering Dr Bike virtual bike maintenance sessions with one of its pro mechanics to help with basic repair and maintenance, such as fixing a puncture, putting air in tyres etc. There are also complimentary online sessions for all NHS staff. Email info@thebikeproject.co.uk with a picture of your NHS staff ID to get a voucher code for a free session.

City Harvest

This charity collects surplus food from the food industry including restaurants, grocers, manufacturers, wholesalers, hotels and caterers. They are looking for donations to pay staff and volunteers to help pack food. Details on their website.

The Co 19 Project

London artist Victoria Helena is creating an online archive of stories, artefacts, images and more from the crisis. You don’t have to be an artist or writer to collaborate. Helena refers to her work as ‘apocalyptic expressionism’ if you need some kind of starting point. Co 19 Project site.

Corona Care Challenge

CCC is seeking funding to help deliver food and care packages to the elderly and vulnerable in isolation, and take meals to frontline NHS staff. Since launching last week, it has raised £30,000. Help them at www.gofundme.com. It also wants to hear from you if you need help. Email coronacarechallenge@gmail.com.

Create to Connect

Start using all that untapped artistic potential with 64 Million Artists’ daily creative challenges. Previous ones have seen 98 percent of participants saying it had a positive effect on their mental wellbeing, and it’s got to be good for our collective self-esteem to have something to show after months of skulking indoors. Sign up at www.64millionartists.com.

Crosstown Collective

The doughnut dons are now also delivering artisan boxes of fresh food, bread, fridge essentials and sweet treats. More here.



FareShare

The food redistribution charity is not-surprisingly facing unprecedented demand. Across London and the UK, FareShare provides nearly 1 million meals a week to 11,000 frontline charities and community groups, including those dealing with homelessness, mental health issues, domestic violence, loneliness and deprived families. It’s looking for donations and volunteers. More details on its website.

Foodbanks

Food banks have become a lifeline for many, but they’re more vital now than ever. Foodbanks across London – including ones in Lewisham, Hackney and Hammersmith & Fulham – have put out calls for donations of food and money. Many are also looking for warehouse volunteers as people call in sick. The Trussell Trust has a brilliant online map where you can locate your nearest foodbank (there are 74 in London). Or put some tins (if you can find any un-stockpiled ones) in the collection point at your local supermarket.

Forgo My Refund

As event organisers suffer under unbelievable pressure, this initiative is inviting people who’ve paid for a show that has subsequently been cancelled to – you know – not ask for their money back, as a way of helping businesses survive. Come on, you’ve spent it anyway and you only went cos your partner was into it. They need it more than you now. www.forgomyrefund.org

Free DAB radios for the over-seventies from the BBC

The BBC has teamed up with electrical retailers and a charity to give away thousands of digital radios to vulnerable and isolated over-seventies. Recipients can be nominated at www.wavelength/radiohero from Monday March 30 More details at bbc.co.uk/makeadifference.

The Great Create

The Prince’s Trust is teaming up with the actual Fearne Cotton to encourage people stuck at home to make stuff, ‘Blue Peter’-style using everyday household items. Register on the site and you can download inspirational packs. It’s also a fundraising initiative to support young people’s mental wellbeing.

Hospitality Workers Emergency Fund

Tipjar has set this up to help London hospitality staff losing zero-hour contracts and struggling to pay rent and bills, and to feed themselves or their families. All donations go to Hospitality Action to distribute. Fundraise Packs are available to download. More information on Tipjar.

Keep the Wheels Turning

KERB has shut all its markets, but it has come up with a raft of support initiatives for its traders, including vouchers for street food, practical survival guides for businesses and catering opportunities. More info here.

Lola’s Cupcakes

The cake supremos have extended their delivery range to include fresh fruit-and-veg boxes. www.lolascupcakes.co.uk

London Restaurant Cooperative

This new scheme from Le Bab gives work to chefs and waiters who are now out of work. They get access to Le Bab’s facilities, prep two dishes daily and a waiter brings ’em round yours. Staff keep the profits and any unsold food. You can also use it to donate meals to NHS staff and homeless shelters. Details here.

Nihal Shah furniture

London’s bespoke makers have taken a massive hit, with markets and workshops being closed across the city. All that time at home should reveal where your gaff needs a spruce-up, then hit up furniture maker Nihal Shah to sort it out. www.nihalshah.com

Queer Margins podcast

Rarely heard LGBTQ+ voices from around the city are promised on this podcast. It’s a community which could suffer enormously during the next few weeks and months, so lend it an ear. Find it on Spotify.

So & So Arts Club

So & So Arts Club is helping performers whose productions have closed to be able to stream performances online (from early April). Contact them via their site.



Virtual Pints

Virtual Pints is an initiative that’s aiming to raise £5,000 to support small pubs and music venues at financial risk. Visit the Virtual Pints Crowdfund page, where you can get a virtual beer (or cider if you’re being awkward) for £3.50, a cocktail for £5, or be ‘sound’ and get a round in for £20 (there’s even a £2 cream soda for teetotalers). Fifty percent is going to the Music Venues Trust, with the other half being distributed to small venues that are at risk of closure.

Central London

Benares@home

If you live in Mayfair but inexplicably don’t have your own personal curry chef, avail yourself of the services of Berkeley Square’s fine-dining Benares. The poshed-up curry house is now doing delivery of its fantastic food, and for every meal you order, they are donating one to an NHS frontline worker. Good on ’em. I’ll have a phall, please. Order here.

Free (posh) school meals

Qoot Restaurant Group (By Chloe, Dominique Ansel Bakery) is offering complimentary lunchboxes to kids who qualify for free school meals. Pick them up from any of the group’s outlets. Details here.

Local Small Businesses

Fitzrovia’s Crudo Cervicheria has set up an initiative hopefully replicated across London, whereby customers can buy vouchers for bars and restaurants that are closed, to be redeemed when they reopen in the future. Get a round of drinks in the pub, dinner, or even a haircut. They’re also looking for businesses to take part, and are campaigning for delivery companies to lower their commission rates right now. www.localsmallbusinesses.co.uk

Wonders of London video tours

Tour guides are also really suffering right now with social distancing. Wonders of London has some great mini-tours on its Facebook page. You know, in case you’re really missing that roundabout/flowerbed/statue thing outside Buckingham Palace.



North London

Meals from Nice Green Café

The family-run Enfield café is delivering grub to older and vulnerable people who are self-isolating. Email nicegreencafe@gmail.com for more information.

Hampstead Garden Suburb virtual museum

Weird posh north London enclave HGS is well worth a wander round. Oh, but you can’t. So luckily there’s this virtual museum dedicated to it and, tbh, the effect isn’t much odder than the reality. Find it here.

Sugar Tea Room

Don’t forget during this corona business that we are Londoners and therefore have a divine right to constant tea. Luckily, if you live northside, Sugar mobile tea room can come round with char, cake and finger sandwiches, preserving our way of life. www.sugartearoom.co.uk



South London

Lewisham: A Coordinated Community Response

Dedicated hub for the south London borough. Details here.

South London Cares

The initiative that brings older and younger people together has had to change its approach (obvs), and is running a matched crowdfunder to keep its essential work going at a moment of mass social isolation and loneliness. Donate here.



East London

Barge East

The floating restaurant is Crowdfunding to keep afloa… to keep going and retain staff jobs. If you’re a fan, chip in here.



Friends of Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

FoTHCP have set up an emergency fundraising appeal to help them survive the current crisis. In case you’re wondering what possible effect a pandemic could have on a cemetery (apart from the obvious), the park has suffered massively with cancelled events and company volunteering days. Help them out if you can, and look forward to palmy days of park visiting once again. Donate here.

Made in Hackney

The plant-based community cooking school has pivoted from filling up clued-up foodies to delivering meals to some of the borough’s most isolated and vulnerable residents. To achieve this, they’ve set up a crowdfunder, which is impressively on its way to hitting its £50k target (and creating a whole new raft of discriminating customers).



West London

Surbiton Community Coronavirus Response Group

SCCRG has more than a hundred volunteers to help elderly and vulnerable residents of the leafy ’hood. Contact them on 020 3868 2626 or via their FB page.





Places offering NHS staff discounts

Berber & Q

The schwarma kings are crowdfunding to donate meals to NHS staff across London. Worth it just to see doctors and nurses scarfing kebabs. Donate here.

Exmouth Market Grind Grind: Free takeaway coffee.

Greenwich Grind: Free takeaway coffee.

Paul Bakery: Free takeaway hot drink.

Pret: Free takeaway hot drink.

Shoreditch Grind: Free takeaway coffee.

SweetChick (Fitzrovia): 40 percent off.

Uncle Johns: Free loaf per NHS worker

Upper House, Islington: 50 percent off.

White Mulberries Coffee Shop, St Katharine Docks: 50 percent off.



Yard Sale: 50 percent off (collection), 25 percent off (delivery)

London local support and mutual aid groups

Central

Bayswater Mutual Aid: here

City of London Mutual Aid: here

Fitzrovia & Marylebone Mutual Aid: here

Little Venice Mutual Aid: here

Marylebone High Street Ward Mutual Aid Group: here

Soho/Covent Garden Mutual Aid: here

Westminster Mutual Aid: here

North

Alexandra Park Ward group: here

Barnet Mutual Aid: here

Brent Mutual Aid Group: here

Canons Park/Stanmore Support Group: here

Colindale (NW9) Mutual Aid: here

Crouch End: here

Enfield, EN1 Ward: here

Enfield Mutual Aid: here

Finchley: here or email finchley@mutualaid.co.uk

Finsbury Park N7 Tiltman Place Mutual Aid Group: here

Finsbury Park Ward: here

Hampstead and Kilburn Community Relief: here

Haringey Mutual Aid: here

Harrow Community Support Group: here

Harrow Voluntary and Community Sector Forum: here

High Barnet EN5 (Wentworth Road, Byng Road and Cecil Court): here

Islington Mutual Aid: here

Kensal Rise Community Help: here

Mildmay/Newington Green: here

Muswell Hill Community Support: here

NW5: here

NW11 Mutual Aid: here

Queen’s Park Mutual Aid: here

Quernmore Road Network, N4: here

Ravenshaw, Broomsleigh, Dornfell, Glastonbury Streets NW6: here

Stroud Green Mutual Aid (N4 & N8): here

Tottenham Hale Ward Mutual Aid: here

West Hampstead NW6 Community Help: here

West Green Ward Mutual Aid WhatsApp: here

Willesden Green: here

South

Balham Mutual Aid Group: here

Battersea Mutual Aid: here

Beckenham Mutual Aid: here

Bellenden Road SE15 (Peckham): here

Bexley Mutual Aid Group: here

Bickley Mutual Aid: here

Biggin Hill Mutual Aid: here

Blackheath Mutual Aid Group: here

Brixton/Lambeth Mutual Aid Group: here

Brockley ILoveSE4 Self-isolation Assistance: here

Brockley Support: here

Bromley Mutual Aid: here

Burgess Park/Glengall Road: here

Burnell and Lewis Roads SM1: here

Carshalton Mutual Aid: here

Chelsfield Aid Group: here

Clapham Mutual Aid: here

Colliers Wood news & views: here

Coney Hall Mutual Aid: here

Coulsdon/Old Coulsdon Community Support: here

Croydon Mutual Aid: here

Crystal Palace Colby Road Helping Hands: here

Crystal Palace Mutual Aid: here

Deptford Pie ’n’ Mash Mutual Aid Centre: here

Deptford Creek Help: here

Downham Mutual Aid: here

Earlsfield Mutual Aid: here

East Dulwich Copleston Parish Mutual Aid (Dog Kennel Hill): here

Eltham Progress Estate: here

Forest Hill, Devonshire Road SE23 Mutual Aid: here

Greenwich Mutual Aid Group: here

Hayes Bromley Doorstep Drop: here

Hither Green + Lee Ward Mutual Aid Group: here

Kennington Cottington Mutual Aid: here

Lewisham Mutual Aid: here

Merton Mutual Aid: here

Norwood Junction Mutual Aid: here

Orpington Mutual Aid: here

Peckham and Camberwell SE15: here

Peckham Rye Station Area Mutual Aid: here

Penge Mutual Aid: here

Petts Wood Volunteers: here

Petts Wood Volunteers Support Group: here

Putney Mutual Support Group: here

Putney & Wandsworth Mutual Aid: here

Purley Community Mutual Aid Group: here

Rotherhithe Mutual Aid Group: here

Ruskin Walk, Herne Hill: here

Southfields Mutual Aid Group: here

Streatham Mutual Aid: here

Surrey Docks Mutual Aid Support Group: here

Sutton and Cheam Care: here

Sydenham Mutual Aid: here

Telegraph Hill Aid: here

Tooting: here

Wandsworth Mutual Aid (Balham, Tooting and Clapham South areas): here

West Norwood Mutual Aid: here

Wimbledon Mutual Aid: here

East

Albert Island Marina E16: here

Barking & Dagenham Mutual Aid: here

Bow Mutual Aid (E3): here

Cathall Ward Mutual Aid (Waltham Forest): here

Chingford Response: here

Dagenham Community Support: here

Gascoyne Estate E9 Residents’ Support Group: here

Grove Green Mutual Aid (Leyton): here

Hackney Mutual Aid: here

Hackney N4, Brownswood Ward: here

Harold Wood and Harold Park Support: here

Havering Mutual Aid: here

Newham Community Support: here

Redbridge Mutual Aid: here

Royal Docks Mutual Aid: here

Stamford Hill N16 (Bergholt, Durley, Denver, Cranwich) Mutual Aid: here

Tower Hamlets Community Support: here

Waltham Forest Mutual Aid: here

Winston Road N16: here

Woodberry Down: here

West

Acton Gardens Support Group: here

Chessington Mutual Aid Group: here

Chiswick Mutual Aid: here

Ealing Mutual Aid: here

Fulham Help: here

Grove Avenue Residents W7: here

Hammersmith Mutual Aid: here

Hounslow Mutual Aid Group: here

Kensington Mutual Aid: here

Kingston & Surbiton Mutual Aid: here

New Malden Mutual Aid: here

North Kingston (Burton, Richmond Park and Gibbon Roads) Residents’ Association: here

Northolt Mutual Aid: here

Northwood, Northwood Hill, Pinner & Ruislip: here

Notting Hill London Mutual Aid: here

Parsons Green SW6 Mutual Aid: here

Surbiton Community Response Group: here

Sunray & Egmont Community Residents’ Association: here

Twickenham & Richmond Mutual Aid: here

Uxbridge Mutual Aid: here

Winchendon Road Teddington TW11: here

