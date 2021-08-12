If you're a craft beer lover, you'll find plenty of very happy drinking in Bath. The folk round here are fond of a native brew, with many of the pubs stocking locals like Electric Bear, Bath Ales and Abbey Ales (the oldest brewery in town, don’tcha know). And let's not forget the West Country's most revered tipple and the apples that go into it, good old British cider, too. So while you’re here, go straight to the source and learn the art of crafting a beautiful brew. Wadworth’s Victorian tower brewery is a particular highlight.
