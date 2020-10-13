The best day trips from London

The day trips from London, featuring spa cities, seaside towns and adventures in the great British countryside, we’re dreaming about right now

UPDATE, AUGUST 2020: Some of the businesses we mention may still be closed.

Feeling hemmed in? Luckily for us Londoners, we can be out of the city and off on an ace day trip – hitting the coast, hiking a forest trail or exploring a postcard-perfect village – within the hour.

While international travel might not appeal, for feel possible, just yet, day trips from London are officially back on the agenda, and we’re all about making the most of it.

Here’s some fuel for your own day(trip)dreams. These are our fifteen favourite daytripping spots, complete with cute pubs and ace restaurants – all close enough to London to get there and back in one glorious day.

RECOMMENDED: 101 incredible things to do in London instead