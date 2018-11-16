The prolific (and anonymous) street artist’s video-game–inspired tile mosaics head inside for a career-spanning survey that includes a new series of paintings.

The most fun part about Invader’s tile mosaics is finding one. There, on an otherwise unassuming block of Los Angeles, is a candy-colored, pixelated Space Invaders minion affixed to a brick wall.

So how does a formal gallery show, in this case a career-spanning survey at the Arts District’s Over the Influence, go about preserving that sense of unexpectedness? By covering an entire wall with over 50 new editions of Invader’s out-in-the-wild mosaics. The result, as part of “Invader: Into the White Cube,” is a Where’s Waldo?-like experience of picking out pop culture references, where Hokusai, Captain American, the Smurfs and Super Mario World can all fit comfortably together.

You’ve undoubtedly seen Invader’s work. His tile mosaics have not-so-legally graced the sides of buildings across the globe, including 200 works that’ve been installed in L.A. since 1999. This near-20-year anniversary is observed with a row of updated editions of the Los Angeles Invasion Guide, complete with very-L.A. tile mosaic covers (think: the Dude, a cannabis leaf, film iconography).

In addition, the exhibition features the premiere of a new series of paintings from the artist’s studio practice. You’ll find the same signature characters, just translated onto a canvas (and, in one case, with the local-favorite addition of a low-res avocado).

Now, Invader’s work is heading inside for a career-spanning survey at Over the Influence. The solo exhibition, L.A.’s first in over a decade, will feature over 50 mosaics alongside a new series of canvas paintingsfrom the artist’s studio practice.

“Invader: Into the White Cube” runs from November 17 to December 23 at Over the Influence, Tuesday through Sunday from 11am to 6pm.