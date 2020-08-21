The world looks different than it did when HomeState held its inaugural Margarita Showdown last year, but that doesn't mean we can't still surround ourselves with plenty of summery, citrusy cocktails for great causes.

Dive deep into some salt-rimmed tequila at home because for HomeState's second annual Margarita Showdown, the beloved Tex-Mex restaurants are taking their event digital on September 5.

Last year the taco spot's Highland Park location took over the parking lot with margaritas, beers and micheladas from some of L.A.'s best and biggest names—not to mention DJ sets by Fred Armisen and Peanut Butter Wolf—and this year, the HomeState team is recreating the vibe with a livestream show featuring some big names.

Every to-go margarita pack includes access to Margarita Showdown's virtual performances, which this year include music from Spoon, Questlove, Local Natives, Chicano Batman, Angela Muñoz, and Fred Armisen, plus event hosting by comedian Cristela Alonzo.

With the event's $50 margarita packs, you'll still sip on margaritas ranging from traditional to totally wild from the likes of El Condor, Las Perlas, Petty Cash, Gold Line, HomeState, El Carmen and El Compadre, then cast your vote for the best take. Every pack includes eight four-ounce bottles of ready-made margs, plus a commemorative glass, reusable straws, and limes and salt, naturally. Simply place your order online, then pick up your cocktail pack at the Highland Park location on the day of the event and get back to a computer by 2pm, which is when the show starts.

If the words "ready-made margs" don't do it for you, just know that all proceeds benefit No Us Without You, which helps feed undocumented restaurant workers and their families, and the Watts Empowerment Center, which delivers meals, tutoring and health resources to youth and families within Watts Housing Projects. What's more, this year ordering platform Chow Now is matching the Margarita Showdown's fundraising up to $10,000—because I guess they know that the only thing better than a summer afternoon of tequila is one that helps great causes.