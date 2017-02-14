10 moments of heart-shattering loneliness every Angeleno has experienced

Los Angeles can be a fun place to share with a love, full of romantic spots and fun activities for couples. Yet, we know love is far from universal and there are times in all our lives when we have to face the world all alone. That, we’ve found, can be particularly difficult in Los Angeles.

Here are some of the moments when this vast and complicated city makes us feel totally isolated, like we’re just staring out our car window at an endless, crowded freeway of life, where we will never qualify for the H.O.V. lane.

1. Taking a hike to enjoy the great view, until the view just reminds you how tiny your frail human existence is in comparison to the sprawling megalopolis that surrounds you.

2. Not having anyone to cuddle up with on a rainy day—and it’s been a record-breaking rainy season.

3. Submitting an R.S.V.P. for an event you’re eager to attend, then trying to tactfully tell the organizer you won’t be needing your plus-one on the guest list.

4. Waiting in the epic line for a ride at Disneyland, only to be confronted with a compartment built for two.

5. Walking through a neighborhood and realizing there are no other humans around for blocks, it’s just you and one wandering coyote, and the coyote is probably lonely here too.

6. You actually consider adopting the coyote so that you will, for once, have a loyal companion to face the world alongside, but accept that your coyote friend is wild and cannot be tamed, thus you remain alone.

7. Pretending you did not notice the subtle, yet nonetheless distinct, frown of the hostess at the hip brunch spot as she judges you for requesting a table for one.

8. Trying to enjoy a peaceful moment at Griffith Observatory, but being interrupted by couple after couple asking you to take their photo.

9. Realizing that the majority of housing being built in L.A. is studio apartments, because even real estate developers assume you'll be living by yourself in a tiny apartment for the rest of your life, devoting all your time to making enough money to scrape together rent, never having extra cash for things like dates.

10. Really feeling like Emo Nite just gets you.

