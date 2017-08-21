21 photos of the eclipse hysteria in Los Angeles

When the moon last blocked the sun in L.A. in 2012, we weren't Instagramming everything in quite the way we are now. But this time around, the partial solar eclipse was pretty unavoidable in our feeds.

We don't mean to be totally cynical; a solar eclipse is an astounding phenomenon and we were delighted to see all of the different ways Angelenos chose to observe it, from staring through eclipse glasses to spotting crescent-shaped slivers of light through trees' shadows.

Got it just right. Solar eclipse 2017. #solareclipse2017 #solareclipse #sun #moon #eclipse #eclipse2017 A post shared by 🌱 (@carrotopping) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Solar Eclipse Boceh Looking at the eclipse shadows through small holes in tree branches, fists, cardboard #LAeclipse #boceh A post shared by Ryan Mercer (@cdslug) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

A post shared by Pierre Don't Care (@pierre_dont_care) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

In fact, the eclipse's social media saturation only helped us survey all of the different ways that Angelenos clamored to see the sun. We'll hold onto our eclipse glasses until the next partial one rolls around on October 14, 2023, but until then, here are all of the places where Angelenos got wrapped up in eclipse hysteria.

From Griffith Observatory

Partial solar eclipse from the solar telescope at Griffith Observatory. 😎🌓👍🏻 A post shared by Dave Holley (@eltorodiablo) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

This was the countdown to maximum eclipse at 10:21am here in Los Angeles! #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/Z8QDC8yISi — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 21, 2017

Watching them. Los Angeles, currently 74 degrees and (partially) sunny. #eclipse2017 #eclipsela #la #griffithobservatory A post shared by james gooding (@gooding75) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

From rooftops

total eclipse of office productivity A post shared by K A 🌴 E R 🦄 N S 🌀 (@kateranso) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Don't look up 🌖🌗🌘🌓🌒🌙 A post shared by Sarah Bier (@sarahbier) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

"Dude can you see it?" #dtla A post shared by Aaron Johnson! (@aaj213) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Don't think anyone is working for a while lol #dtla A post shared by Aaron Johnson! (@aaj213) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

On the Skyslide

Eclipse Ride!! #eclipse2017 #skyspace A post shared by melanie n. (@hello_melanie) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

At Disneyland

Experiencing the Solar Eclipse as a family was incredible! Loved every moment of it! ❤️🙏😊😎 A post shared by Jonathan Chew (@jonathangchew) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Did you see the eclipse A post shared by Mal Smith (@malssmith) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

At the library... and in a box

I guess I wasn't the only one wanting to see the #solareclipse haha A post shared by Miguel 'Tlan' Duran (@tlanduran) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Eclipse heads. A post shared by Drew Tewksbury (@drewtewksbury) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

This is my favorite guy today. He was just walking around like that. #boxhead #eclipse A post shared by Greg Swartz (@gwswartz) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

On the ground

🌚 #nhmla A post shared by Neftali Camacho (@neftronic) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

A post shared by armandoki (@armandoki) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

...And inside Ryan Seacrest's studio

Solar glasses, check. Ready for you #greatamericaneclipse A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

