21 photos of the eclipse hysteria in Los Angeles

By Michael Juliano Posted: Monday August 21 2017, 12:32pm

Photograph: Courtesy @kateranso

When the moon last blocked the sun in L.A. in 2012, we weren't Instagramming everything in quite the way we are now. But this time around, the partial solar eclipse was pretty unavoidable in our feeds.

We don't mean to be totally cynical; a solar eclipse is an astounding phenomenon and we were delighted to see all of the different ways Angelenos chose to observe it, from staring through eclipse glasses to spotting crescent-shaped slivers of light through trees' shadows.

 

Got it just right. Solar eclipse 2017. #solareclipse2017 #solareclipse #sun #moon #eclipse #eclipse2017

A post shared by 🌱 (@carrotopping) on

 
 

Eclipse madness at Cal Tech! #laeclipse #eclipse #abc7news #totaleclipse #pasadena #lookup #10:21 #kpcc #nbc #nbcnews #cnn

A post shared by Jeanette Aguilar▪️ California (@riotandahalf) on

 
 

In fact, the eclipse's social media saturation only helped us survey all of the different ways that Angelenos clamored to see the sun. We'll hold onto our eclipse glasses until the next partial one rolls around on October 14, 2023, but until then, here are all of the places where Angelenos got wrapped up in eclipse hysteria.

From Griffith Observatory

Partial solar eclipse from the solar telescope at Griffith Observatory. 😎🌓👍🏻

A post shared by Dave Holley (@eltorodiablo) on

 
 
 

From rooftops

total eclipse of office productivity

A post shared by K A 🌴 E R 🦄 N S 🌀 (@kateranso) on

 

Don't look up 🌖🌗🌘🌓🌒🌙

A post shared by Sarah Bier (@sarahbier) on

 

"Dude can you see it?" #dtla

A post shared by Aaron Johnson! (@aaj213) on

 

Don't think anyone is working for a while lol #dtla

A post shared by Aaron Johnson! (@aaj213) on

On the Skyslide

Eclipse Ride!! #eclipse2017 #skyspace

A post shared by melanie n. (@hello_melanie) on

At Disneyland

Experiencing the Solar Eclipse as a family was incredible! Loved every moment of it! ❤️🙏😊😎

A post shared by Jonathan Chew (@jonathangchew) on

 

Did you see the eclipse

A post shared by Mal Smith (@malssmith) on

At the library... and in a box

I guess I wasn't the only one wanting to see the #solareclipse haha

A post shared by Miguel 'Tlan' Duran (@tlanduran) on

 

Eclipse heads.

A post shared by Drew Tewksbury (@drewtewksbury) on

 

This is my favorite guy today. He was just walking around like that. #boxhead #eclipse

A post shared by Greg Swartz (@gwswartz) on

On the ground

🌚 #nhmla

A post shared by Neftali Camacho (@neftronic) on

 

A post shared by armandoki (@armandoki) on

...And inside Ryan Seacrest's studio

Solar glasses, check. Ready for you #greatamericaneclipse

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

