21 photos of the eclipse hysteria in Los Angeles

When the moon last blocked the sun in L.A. in 2012, we weren't Instagramming everything in quite the way we are now. But this time around, the partial solar eclipse was pretty unavoidable in our feeds.
We don't mean to be totally cynical; a solar eclipse is an astounding phenomenon and we were delighted to see all of the different ways Angelenos chose to observe it, from staring through eclipse glasses to spotting crescent-shaped slivers of light through trees' shadows.
In fact, the eclipse's social media saturation only helped us survey all of the different ways that Angelenos clamored to see the sun. We'll hold onto our eclipse glasses until the next partial one rolls around on October 14, 2023, but until then, here are all of the places where Angelenos got wrapped up in eclipse hysteria.
From Griffith Observatory
This was the countdown to maximum eclipse at 10:21am here in Los Angeles! #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/Z8QDC8yISi— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 21, 2017
#LIVE: Large crowds of people at Griffith Park watching #SolarEclipse2017 https://t.co/u5lTveArpy pic.twitter.com/yrRPO66Fq9— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 21, 2017
From rooftops
On the Skyslide
At Disneyland
At the library... and in a box
On the ground
...And inside Ryan Seacrest's studio
