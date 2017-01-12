3 new brunches to indulge in this weekend

So you're tired of standing in the brunch line at Sqirl, waiting 45 minutes for a table at Gjelina and wondering why everyone is taking so long to finish their French toast at EAT. Real problems, guys. Thankfully, there are a couple new brunches—boozy or otherwise—in town, and their newbie status likely means shorter wait times. Check out these four restaurants where you can now score an eggs Benedict, some quality pancakes and a much-needed mimosa.

Red Herring (Eagle Rock): This charming, two-story restaurant in Eagle Rock launched brunch recently, with a menu that nails the basics: eggs Benedict, fried chicken and waffles, French toast, steel cut oatmeal and sides that range from coffee cake to blueberry scones. The cocktail menu is a little wilder—the Breakfast of Champions is made with vermouth and infused with bay, sage, fennel seed and citrus. Sat & Sun 10am-2pm

Obica (Santa Monica & West Hollywood): Want an Italian twist on your usual brunch routine? Head to Obica's Santa Monica or Hollywood location for brunch polenta, ricotta pancakes and pizza uovo. Or you could go all out and splurge on the mozzarella bar brunch: bottomless mimosas for two hours, plus a slew of small plates, entrées and dessert—$32 per person, to be ordered as a pair. Sat & Sun noon-4pm

di Alba (Downtown Arts District): This Downtown newcomer is more of a casual counter and takeaway spot, but you can still score some breakfast goodies on the weekend (and throughout the week). Pick up breakfast focaccia with smoked salmon, pastries (including vegan options) and market-driven salads. Tue-Sun 10am-6pm

