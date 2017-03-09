5 of L.A.’s best green cocktails to try this St. Patrick’s Day

One of the best ways to embrace the St. Patrick’s Day spirit is with some spirits. While your college days of green beer and Irish Car Bombs may be behind you, there are plenty of delicious, refreshing viridescent mixed drinks to sample across the city. So, if you are looking to celebrate this Irish tradition with a delicious green cocktail, these watering holes are a must.

1886 Bar at the Raymond (Pasadena): Known as one of the best cocktail bars in the city, this place takes the craft of mixology very seriously with delightful details such as hand-cut ice, freshly-squeezed juices, as well as house-made infusions and tinctures. This charming establishment is even housed in a historic craftsman cottage. On St. Paddy’s Day, head bartender Peter Lloyd-Jones will be pouring the Tipperary, a specialty mixed drink with Tyrconnell Irish Whiskey, Green Chartreuse and Carpano Antica. Sláinte!

The Pikey (Hollywood): If something bubbly is more your style, the Pikey’s Denver Mint Fizz with Jameson Irish Whiskey, mint, lemon, orange, club soda is highly recommended. Also, Michelin Star-awarded chef Ralph Johnson will be serving traditional Irish black-and-white pudding and corned beef and cabbage with horseradish cream. Yum!

Sixth Street Tavern (Downtown): Located near Pershing Square, this modern gastropub will be celebrating the Emerald Isle with the Shamrock Shooter, a Midori-based cocktail with Irish whiskey and Bailey's, in addition to Leprechaun Juice, a sumptuous libation made with Creme de menthe, Amaretto and lemon juice.

Harvard & Stone (Los Feliz): For those looking for a humorous take on the holiday, the trendy cocktail lounge Harvard & Stone will be showcasing their Leprechaun Piss concoction made with Green Spot Irish whiskey, Green Chartreuse and sweet vermouth. And for the true connoisseur, there’s the Pot of Gold, a shot of Redbreast Irish Whiskey, a pack of Skittles, and a can of Olympia beer. Bask in the opulence!

Tavern (Brentwood): On St. Patrick's Day, patrons of this elegant Westside eatery will get to enjoy Tavern on the Green, a cocktail with Brugal Añejo Rum, lime, muddled basil, cilantro and jalapeño, as well as a special menu featuring corned beef brisket with butter braised cabbage, beer-battered fish 'n’ chips with Guinness-battered pollock.

