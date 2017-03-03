6 breweries worth a day trip from L.A.

Breweries are popping up left and right throughout Southern California, and while there are some great ones right here in L.A.—Angel City Brewery, Golden Road, Smog City, just to name a few—there are a number that require a bit of a trek. So before you hop in the car (with your DD, of course), find out which ones are worth the gas.

Brouwerij West (San Pedro): Located in a warehouse in the Port of L.A., Brouwerij West features plenty of saisons, blonde ales and wits (we recommend Popfuji). Choose a seat at one of the communal tables inside or a picnic table outside and grab some food from one of the rotating food trucks. This place is kid and dog friendly, and is located next door to the artisan marketplace Crafted—in case you want to do some shopping. Less than 1 hr from L.A.

Ballast Point (Long Beach): This San Diego-based brewery has opened a restaurant and taproom in Long Beach. At 11,427-square-feet, it's a sizable beer hall with a sweet view—located on Marina Drive, visitors are able to sit on the deck and look out onto the marina with a beer in hand and a breeze blowing by. Beer wise, this place is an IPA lover's dream. Less than 1 hr from L.A.

Anaheim Brewery (Anaheim): This beautiful brewery is rich with history; its tasting room is located inside the Packard Building, a mission revival car showroom, and the bar is made out of the old Covered Wagon Saloon, a beloved bar that used to sit not far from Anaheim Brewery. Grab their flagship beer, the Anaheim 1888, and enjoy the beer garden. Drink up an appetite? Next to the brewery is the Anaheim Packing District, a Grand Central Market-esque food hall. 1 hr from L.A.

Stone Brewing (Escondido): If you're up for a bit of a drive, Stone Brewing is definitely worth a trip. An acre of garden oasis makes for a beautiful and enchanting drinking experience. The modern restaurant features a full kitchen and bar, so even non-beer drinkers will enjoy a visit—though of course, the popular brewery's hits are on the menu as well. Making a day out of it? Enjoy a 45-minute guided tour and learn about the spot's brewing process and culture. 2.5 hrs from L.A.

Green Flash Brewery (San Diego): While the immediate area isn't exactly a tourist destination, this popular brewery is located inside an industrial building with a patio featuring turf grass, picnic tables and string lights. Food trucks set up shop in the parking lot to fill the bellies of patrons. Beer tours are available for those inclined and there's a gift shop for those who want to take home a Green Flash T-shirt. 3 hrs from L.A.

Pure Order Brewing Co (Santa Barbara): The taproom in this 2,000-square-foot warehouse is made from locally recycled wood, but the outdoor patio is the main draw here. You'll find entertainment most days of the week, including live music, a bocce ball court, horseshoes and food trucks. 2 hrs from L.A.

