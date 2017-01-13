A hidden speakeasy just opened on Melrose. Here's how to get in.

Just when you think the speakeasy trend has died down, another blink-and-you'll-miss-it bar seems to find its way into some back alley. Meet Melrose Station, a recently opened bar and eatery that requires a little detective work to get inside.

First, you'll need to find the Glass Hookah Lounge at 7384 Melrose Ave (both businesses are owned by the same people). A host will direct you toward the Station's secret entrance; once through, you'll find a sleek bar with gray walls, a marble counter top, a chandelier and plenty of streamlined seating. Whether it accurately resembles a train station is up to you—you're most likely just here to drink, not judge. A wall of spirits hold the ingredients for an inventive cocktail menu, while food comes in the form of cheese boards, skewers, flatbreads and ceviche, as well as a nice selection of desserts. If you're looking to impress a first date, Melrose Station is probably a good bet.

Just don't wear your sneaks—the bar enforces a firm dress code, mentioning on their website that they prefer "a fashion forward, casual chic and/or even business attire," and that you should leave your shorts, tank tops and flip flops at home. If that's a little too uppity for you, there's always Snake Pit Alehouse down the street.

Melrose Station is located at 7384 Melrose Ave, and opens at 7pm daily.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.