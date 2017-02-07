A sneak peek at every sandwich that will be served at Time Out L.A.'s Grilled Cheese Meltdown

Cheese fans, listen up: our upcoming Grilled Cheese Meltdown on Sunday, February 12, is not for the faint of heart. There will be grilled cheeses galore, beer from Angel City Brewery, games, giveaways and more—and if that doesn't entice you, here are some visual aids to get your mouth watering. Check out the grilled cheese sandwiches that ticket holders (score 'em here!) will enjoy at our inaugural event at the Majestic in Downtown L.A. See you there!

The Walrus & the Hedgehog

Photograph: Courtesy The Walrus & the Hedgehog

The Carving Board

Photograph: Courtesy The Carving Board

The Grilled Cheese Truck

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

Richeeze

Photograph: Courtesy Richeeze

Catcher in the Rye

Photograph: Courtesy Catcher in the Rye

Fred 62

Ok, so this one is actually a mystery. They're saving details about their top-secret grilled cheese until the day of the event, so we're all going to find out together. Finger crossed that bacon is involved.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.