A sneak peek at every sandwich that will be served at Time Out L.A.'s Grilled Cheese Meltdown

By Erin Kuschner Posted: Tuesday February 7 2017, 1:35pm

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

Cheese fans, listen up: our upcoming Grilled Cheese Meltdown on Sunday, February 12, is not for the faint of heart. There will be grilled cheeses galore, beer from Angel City Brewery, games, giveaways and more—and if that doesn't entice you, here are some visual aids to get your mouth watering. Check out the grilled cheese sandwiches that ticket holders (score 'em here!) will enjoy at our inaugural event at the Majestic in Downtown L.A. See you there!

The Walrus & the Hedgehog

 

Sourdough, aged Welsh cheddar, muenster, brie, tomato, onion, kale and housemade jalapeno sauce
Photograph: Courtesy The Walrus & the Hedgehog

 

The Carving Board

 

Flavorful Swiss and mozzarella cheese, slow braised onions and a savory French reduction on buttery pain di mie grilled cheese bread.
Photograph: Courtesy The Carving Board

 

The Grilled Cheese Truck

 

Sharp cheddar cheese with Southern-style macaroni and cheese, house smoked BBQ pork and caramelized onions
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

 

Richeeze

 

Sweet Hawaiian bun grilled with crispy smoked bacon and smothered in provolone cheese
Photograph: Courtesy Richeeze

 

Catcher in the Rye

 

A blend of mozzarella, provolone and parmesan pesto between parmesan crusted bread
Photograph: Courtesy Catcher in the Rye

 

Fred 62

Ok, so this one is actually a mystery. They're saving details about their top-secret grilled cheese until the day of the event, so we're all going to find out together. Finger crossed that bacon is involved.

Staff writer
By Erin Kuschner 410 Posts

Erin is the Restaurants & Bars editor at Time Out Los Angeles and Time Out San Francisco. She eats an exorbitant amount of sugar and has zero cavities. Take that, Mom. Follow her on Twitter @hungryxpat.

For any feedback or for more information email

