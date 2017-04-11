All of the Coachella 2017 parties open to the public

Coachella's party scene has become a destination of its own, with everything from pop-up pool parties to corporate takeovers of private estates and luxury resorts. While the desert will be stocked with invite-only soirees, there are a handful of parties open to the public that we've listed below.

Desert Gold

Ace Hotel Palm Springs

Apr 13–24; Free

The Ace Hotel Palm Springs devotes 12 days to its annual hotel-wide hangout during both weekends of Coachella. Expect music and design takeovers, bingo, trivia and karaoke.

Young Turks in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Air Museum

Apr 13, 9pm; $30

More concert than party, this killer Goldenvoice-backed showcase features acts from the UK's Young Turks record label. Ben UFO, Four Tet, Francis and the Lights, Jamie xx, Kamaiyah, Sampha and PNL are all slated to play inside the massive hangar.

Day Club Palm Springs

Hilton Palm Springs

Apr 14–16, 21–23, noon–6pm; $20–$50

This dual-weekend, Goldenvoice-backed day club consistently puts together a star-studded lineup of DJs: Nicky Romero, OWSLA and Skrillex, and a selection of DJs from Sound Nightclub during weekend one, plus a Mad Decent opener, Madeon and Dillon Francis during weekend two.

Desert Weekendr

The Saguaro Palm Springs

Apr 14–16, 21–23; $15–$35

Palm Spring's colorful midcentury resort the Saguaro hosts a series of pool parties during both weekends of Coachella. This year's itinerary includes morning yoga, a gypsy dance party and a morning-after brunch outing.

Rhonda: Queen of the Desert

Palm Springs Air Museum

Apr 14, 10pm; $30

What started as an adverse reaction to the celebutante-heavy club scene has flourished into one of the artsy-est, most inclusive parties in L.A. For Coachella, A Club Called Rhonda brings its polysexual party scene to the desert with DJ sets from Solomun, Dixon and Doc Martin.

40z and Waffles

Palm Springs

Apr 15, 1–5pm; $64–$106

True to its name, this boozy brunch pop-up overflows with waffles, liquor and wall-shaking beats. For Coachella, the event is taking over a private mansion with a braid bar, gold tooth gems, an adult-sized slip and slide, a beer pong tournament and an open bar.

Pandora Indio Invasion

Cree Estate

Apr 15, 1–4pm

Music streaming service Pandora presents this annual soiree, held poolside at the rustic Cree Estate in Cathedral City. The afternoon fête includes tasty treats and DJ sets from Charli XCX and LPX.

DEW Label Motel

Musicland Hotel

Apr 15, 16, noon–4pm

Pour some mellow yellow carbonation on your Coachella weekend as Mountain Dew takes over the Musicland Hotel in Palm Springs. Saturday highlights include a performance by G-EAZY and a pool party by VFILES on Sunday.

