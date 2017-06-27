'Allegiance,' the musical inspired by George Takei's life story, is coming to Los Angeles

If you missed your chance to see the powerful and uplifting Allegiance musical back when it debuted at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego in 2012, you're in luck. After a successful run on Broadway last year, the production is making its way back to the West Coast and premiering in Los Angeles at JACCC’s Aratani Theatre from February 21 to April 1, 2018.

Inspired by the true story of L.A.-based actor, director and author George Takei and his family, the musical transports audiences back to a dark time in U.S. history when roughly 120,000 Japanese-Americans were forced into internment camps after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The musical follows the journey of present-day Sam Kimura (Takei) who encounters an envelope that brings him 60 years back in time to World War II. A young Kimura (played by Tell Leung) attempts to save his family from wrongful detainment with the help of his sister Kei (Lea Salonga).

Photograph: Courtesy Allegiance/Matthew Murphy

The story, brought to life with music and lyrics by Jay Kuo, emphasizes themes of love, loyalty and forgiveness during one of the most regrettable and tragic times in U.S. history. The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center and co-producers East West Players felt a particularly strong attachment to bringing the play to L.A. audiences.

“It’s particularly special for Allegiance to return to Little Tokyo in Los Angeles, where its first readings were held and where this story has its richest legacy,” said producer Lorenzo Thione, according to the Larchmont Chronicle.

The announcement of the L.A. premiere also comes during a timely anniversary in U.S. history. This February marked 75 years since President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which authorized the detainment of Japanese-Americans.

Looking to score tickets before they sell out? Find more details and ticket information here.

