Bake America Great Again is planning to raise money for Planned Parenthood this weekend

Bake sales and lemonade stands aren't just the stuff of childhood summers. Want proof? This Saturday, February 11, more than 10 popular L.A. bakeries are teaming up and contributing to some incredible bake sales around town. But there's a grown-up element to this, too: All of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Thea Smolinski and Zoe Regan, co-organizers of Bake America Great Again, see this as just one way to make an impact following the widespread women's marches that took place last month. “As nationwide, anti-choice demonstrations are planned at clinics around the country this Saturday, we wanted to create a community-based response,” they said. “The support from our peers and the business community has been overwhelming. Planned Parenthood was there for us; we're glad to be there for them.”

Participating bakeries include Butter Cake Shoppe, Sugar Craft LA, Art of Caramel, Joy & Sweets, Butter & Flour, Proof Bakery, Daily Dose Cafe, Marlos Bake Shop, Plush Puffs, Kettle Glazed Doughnuts, The Perfect Bite and Village Bakery, but the bake sales will actually be taking place at the following local businesses on Saturday:

UCB Franklin

Skylight Theatre

Beachwood Café

Sunset Junction

214 Larchmont Blvd (old Pickett Fences)

Mustard Seed Café

Pour Haus

One Down Dog

Mindfulnest

Check in with each location on social media for bake sale times.

