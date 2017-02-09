Best vegan meal delivery options in Los Angeles

Going vegan is in style. Not only is eating a plant-based diet good for your body, it’s good for the environment. Whether you’re a full-time vegan or just enjoy eating at some of L.A.’s top vegan restaurants, you’ll love the convenience and taste of these vegan delivery options. All plans are commitment free, so try each one before subscribing to your favorite.

GreenChef works the same way as many other food delivery systems—fresh ingredients are delivered to your door in a refrigerated box once a week. What sets GreenChef apart is that in addition to providing fresh ingredients, everything is USDA organic and free of synthetic pesticides, genetically modified organisms, artificial ingredients, growth hormones and antibiotics. The vegan menus are simple to make and not too wild for tame palates. Past vegan favorites include vegan crab cakes, moroccan cauliflower and pesto pasta primavera. Prices start at $10.49 per meal.

All of the meals through the primarily plant-based meal delivery service Thistle are gluten-free and dairy-free, but there is a choice between vegan or meat meals. You can choose between 3, 4 or 5 days worth of meals. A sample vegan menu item is the hoisin stir-fry bowl with tofu. If you are a snacker, their optional snack add-ons are as decadent as they are healthy. A sample dessert item is a chocolate mousse made with avocado, banana and coconut milk and topped with chopped nuts and dried berries. Expect a completely new menu each week featuring plant-based foods and superfoods. Prices start at $11 per meal.

Sakara’s vegan meal plans are on the pricier side—expect to drop at least $350 for one week—though die-hard vegans will love the convenience and quality. The Sakara brand emphasizes living a healthy lifestyle in addition to eating healthy foods (all meals are also organic and gluten-free). Enjoy menu items such as the wild mushroom pasta with black truffle oil and gingerbread waffles with a cranberry orange compote. Test out Sakara’s one-week program or start a subscription. Shop their online store instead to experience Sakara on a budget. Purchase some watermelon jerky or dark chocolate granola for under $20. Prices vary based on delivery location.

Experiment with cooking your own vegan dinners with Purple Carrot, though the pre-portioned fresh ingredients make it easy. One goal of Purple Carrot is to help others reduce their carbon footprint with a plant-based diet. Another is to introduce new flavors and cooking techniques, and it’s likely you have never before attempted to whip up beet noodles with romanesco and hazelnut hemp seed crumble. Even if you only go vegan with Purple Carrot at dinnertime three times a week, you are contributing to save energy resources. Prices start at $11.33 per meal.

