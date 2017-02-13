Black Rabbit Rose opens in Hollywood with magic shows and craft cocktails

Is there any world the Houston Brothers can't create? For the past few years, the nightlife moguls have transported us to Paris, Cuba, the '70s, the '80s and what feels like countless house parties in the middle of Hollywood. Each bar incorporates an element of magic, whether it's a hidden door or a secret room. But their latest bar, Black Rabbit Rose, takes the magic up a notch—literally.

Black Rabbit Rose is both a bar and a magic theater, though unlike the neighboring Magic Castle, it doesn't require connections to get in. It might require some patience, though—the space is small, comprised of just two cozy rooms. In the bar section, craft cocktails are whipped up, like the refreshing Zig Zag Woman or the sultry Dark Arts made with lemongrass vodka, lime, aloe and activated charcoal. In the theater, ticketed shows ($40 per person) run Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and 9pm, and feature magicians, illusionists, burlesque dancers and other performers. The talent is curated by Rob Zabrecky, an entertainer who has worked in magic, music, film and TV.

If dinner and a show is on the agenda, Crying Tiger is located adjacent to Black Rabbit Rose, offering Thai and Chinese food at the bar (during the day, the restaurant offers lunch through a take-out window). You won't be able to bring food into the theater, but pork buns and lettuce wraps can be enjoyed before or after the show.

Tickets can be purchased here, though you don't need to buy a magic show ticket to enjoy the bar.

