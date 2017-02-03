Boomtown Brewery's tasting room finally opens this weekend

It's been a few years in the making, but Boomtown Brewery is finally opening its Downtown warehouse to the public with a grand opening on Saturday as they officially celebrate their new taproom.

If you've been to Boomtown before, it was likely during one of the brewery's pop-up tastings—the space has served as an informal speakeasy for a while, announcing occasional public tastings on its Facebook page but otherwise closed to the public. Now that all their licensing ducks are in a row, they're welcoming everyone in, starting with a party on Saturday at noon. Thirsty Angelenos can stop by for games, a solid DJ lineup, food trucks and plenty of Boomtown beer.

Boomtown has around 16 beers to offer, ranging from Belgians and IPAs to stouts and wheats. Looking for a clean, bright brew? You should probably opt for the Limelight, an IPA with notes of guava, grapefruit and stone fruit. For something a little heavier, the After Hours—a session oatmeal stout—should do the trick. And if you're in need of a little sustenance after all that beer, there are a couple options: food trucks, bar snacks or your own munchies that you can bring into the taproom.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 3pm today (Friday, Feb 3), and the brewery will be open Saturday and Sunday from noon to midnight. Starting on February 5, Boomtown will be open seven days a week.

Boomtown Brewery is located at 700 Jackson St in the Downtown Arts District.

