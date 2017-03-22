Catch the next installment of the Likido series, celebrating marginalized artists

Likido's concept is simple: curate an event series that highlights people of color, women and LGBTQ artists and DJs. It was founded by Filipino electronic musician Mark Redito, who saw a need for an empowering community where marginalized or underrepresented acts get to take center stage. The Los Angeles-based musician started out as Spazzkid and became well-known within the electronic music community for his catchy J-pop influenced tunes. He has toured all over the country and played countless festivals. Then, in September 2015, he announced a name change, explaining the desire to disassociate himself from the negativity that comes with the use of the word "spaz."

It is this sensitivity for others, especially the experiences of POCs like him, that led to the creation of Likido, an event series that has so far featured artists like Shawn Wasabi and Blackbird Blackbird, among others. In a documentary about the series, Redito asks "What would it look like to have a space where people respect each other but also let loose and have fun?" It's a question he has set out to answer with Likido. He staged a successful inaugural show in Los Angeles last year with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Los Angeles LGBT Center, followed by a well-attended Brooklyn show.

If this sounds like something you would want to support, you're in luck. This Friday, March 24, the biggest Likido show yet happens at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles featuring Redito himself, Afro-Nuyorican R&B artist Princess Nokia, Japanese producer Seiho, and South Korean singer-songwriter Neon Bunny. Tickets are available now.