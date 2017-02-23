Celebrate Fat Tuesday with drink specials, live music and plenty of beads

Fat Tuesday is almost upon us, a day when no food is too fatty, no booze is too boozy, and consumption is at an all time high. So how to celebrate? Visit one of L.A.'s best New Orleans restaurants and bars, perhaps, or head to the following Mardi Gras parties for a night you'll (probably) forget.

Caña Rum Bar (Downtown): The semi-exclusive rum bar Downtown is throwing a Mardi Gras fête with a Louisiana rum tasting and $5 blended cocktails featuring Bayou Rum. Live brass music starts at 10pm, but you'll definitely be partying well into the night. RSVP here.

Little Dom's (Los Feliz): From February 25-28, chef Brandon Boudet (a New Orleans native) will be offering a Fat Tuesday feast at Little Dom's, complete with pork belly cracklins, soft crab po'boys, gumbo, beignets and more. Dinner only.

M Street Kitchen (Santa Monica): On Fat Tuesday, the Santa Monica staple will have beads ready for everyone as the restaurant celebrates with food specials (think: red bean and rice fritters) for lunch and dinner, plus plenty of sazeracs and hurricanes to get started. Call 310-396-9145 to make a reservation.

Coconut Club at Clifton's Pacific Seas (Downtown): Sure, it's a bit unconventional to celebrate Fat Tuesday at a tiki bar, but Coconut Club is all about being unconventional. At this pop-up event, each ticket is for two guests and includes welcome punch, three elaborate (double-sized) cocktails and four dishes to share. Tickets are $250 per couple and can be purchased here.

Spare Tire Kitchen (Mid-City): Just down the street from LACMA, neighborhood eatery Spare Tire Kitchen will be hosting their annual Fat Tuesday party, complete with live entertainment, Cajun dishes (hello, jumbalaya), and drink specials that include 2-for-1 bourbons and $6 hurricanes. Stop by anytime from 6-10pm to take partake in the festivities.

The Lincoln (Venice): King Cake, drink specials, free '80s arcade games—we're in. The Lincoln presents "For the Record," a regular weekly series featuring audience-curated vinyl sets. The soundtrack to Fat Tuesday will come from DJ HOE spinning '80s classics—feel free to bring your own records!

Sassafras Saloon (Hollywood): Sassafras actually celebrates Fat Tuesday every week with Bourbon Street-style cocktails (why yes, we would like a Hand Grenade) and bands at 9 and 10:30pm. Absinthe fountains line the bar, so green fairy sightings are a probability.

The Little Easy (Downtown): This New Orleans bar is going all out, with happy hour prices from open to close, a jazz band and DJ, and Abita Draft beer taking over on the taps. Beads and festive attire encouraged.

