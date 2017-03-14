Celebrate Pi Day with these 3.14-themed deals in L.A. today

Whether you can recite 100 numbers to the right of the decimal point from memory or you haven't thought of the famous number since high school calculus, Pi Day is a day worth celebrating. Pie and pizza shops alike are offering all kinds of specials to satisfy your inner mathematician and gourmand. So, raise a fork and dig into any of these delicious pies. We guarantee that with deals like these, they will taste all the better.

The Pie Hole: One of our favorite pie shops in L.A. is offering a bunch of crazy flavors today, including the Cereal Killer and a matcha green tea pie on a graham cracker crust. It'll disappear from the menu soon—along with a luxurious Thai tea pie—so get to it. If you're looking for a deal, the classic Grammy’s Chocolate will be offered for $3.14.

Whole Foods: Finally, we don't have to break the bank at Whole Foods. Take $3.14 off all pies and "take and bake" pizzas today.

Atticus Creamery & Pies: You don’t have to limit yourself to only one coconut banana cream, Oreo cheesecake, strawberry pistachio or salted caramel because today your second pie is only $3.14. This special is offered until 10pm tonight at both locations (3rd St and Pico Blvd).

Pitfire Pizza: Head to any one of Pitfire's locations before 3:14pm and you'll be able to score a $3.14 voucher for one of their signature pies on your next visit. The catch? You'll need to show that you follow the pizza chain on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter before you order. Math nerds can get an extra perk: anyone who can recite the number Pi in-house to the most decimal points (from memory, of course) will win a free pizza each month for an entire year.

Tuck Room Tavern: The Westwood restaurant is offering a very sweet Big Apple Pot Pie that comes in an overflowing puff pastry with butterscotch and crumble swirl ice cream oozing from the top—all for $3.14.

Pieology: Head down to this K-town pizza shop, but before you do, sign up to be a Pie life member on their website. Pieology will send you a coupon to get a $3.14 custom pizza.

Blaze Pizza: As you make your way down the heavenly assembly line filled with meats, cheese, veggies and sauces to add to your personal pizza, take a second to thank that little mathematical ratio because your pizza will only cost $3.14. Both the Figueroa and Fairfax locations will be offering this deal (dine-in only).

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.