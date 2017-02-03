Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Chinatown with lion dancing, food trucks and 100,000 firecrackers

Happy year of the rooster! L.A.'s largest Lunar New Year celebration, the L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run, is back this year on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12.

More than 8,000 athletes from around the world will take over the streets of Downtown for the 39th annual event (the largest Lunar New Year charity run in the country!), with proceeds from the run and walk benefitting L.A.'s Chinatown community. The two-day event will begin with the lighting of 100,000 sparkling red firecrackers on both Saturday and Sunday at 7:30am (talk about starting your morning with a bang!).

In addition to the early morning festivities, an all-new nighttime festival, the Firecracker Night Fest, will take place in the heart of Chinatown on Saturday from 4 to 10pm. The inaugural event will feature a diverse lineup of food trucks, including the Grilled Cheese Truck, White Rabbit Truck, Seoul Sausage, Rice Balls of Fire, the Deli Doctor and more, along with a beer garden sponsored by Angel City Brewery and entertainment from up-and-coming YouTube artists like Jason Chu, Megan Lee, Leo Xia, Priska, Perry & Danielle and Andrea Echave.

More to look forward to throughout the weekend: Exciting performances by The Immortals lion dance troupe, Japanese Taiko drummers and traditional Chinese, Polynesian and Latin American dancers, plus face painters, balloon artists, carnival games, a puppet show and an interactive petting zoo.

All Lunar New Year events are open to the public, free and family-friendly. Find more info at firecracker10k.org.

