Coachella 2017's local shows (formerly known as Localchella) include Future Islands, Little Dragon and more

The best alternative to Coachella? Ironically, it comes from the music festival's own promoter. Each spring Goldenvoice plucks some of the sub-headliner acts into two weeks of club and theater shows across L.A., and a few a bit beyond.

At this year's local Coachella shows—affectionately known as Localchella, officially and boringly billed as "Goldenvoice Presents April"—Future Islands, Nicolas Jaar, Röyksopp, New Order, Floating Points, Local Natives, Little Dragon, Jamie xx, Empire of the Sun, the Avalanches and more have all been tapped for local shows. And by local, we mean everywhere from Pappy & Harriet's to the Santa Barbara Bowl, with spots like the Roxy and the Regent in between.

Tickets are already on sale for a couple of shows, but there are three major on-sale dates to keep in mind: February 17, February 24 and March 3. You'll find the corresponding on-sale dates below.

As in past years, some shows are being promoted under the FYF Presents banner—lest you forget that Goldenvoice's hometown fest has moved up to July this year.

In the meantime, here's the full list of shows in a much more searchable format for your pleasure.

Mar 4

Chicano Batman

The Roxy

Apr 7

Denzel Curry

The Glass House (Pomona)

Apr 8

The Head and the Heart

Arlington Theatre (Santa Barbara)

Apr 11

Banks + Jack Garratt

Fox Theater (Pomona)

Sampha

El Rey Theatre

Apr 12

Crystal Castles

The Glass House (Pomona)

Francis & the Lights

El Rey Theatre

Apr 13

Bishop Briggs

El Rey Theatre

Future Islands

The Roxy

The Head and the Heart

Pappy & Harriet's

Joseph

Constellation Room (Santa Ana)

Little Dragon

Pappy & Harriet's

Oh Wonder

The Glass House (Pomona)

SOHN

Fonda Theatre

Two Door Cinema Club

Fox Theater (Pomona CA)

What So Not

The Novo

Young Turks in Palm Springs

With Ben UFO, Four Tet, Francis & the Lights, Jamie xx, Kamaiyah, Sampha, PNL

Palm Springs Air Museum (Palm Springs)

Apr 14

Two Door Cinema Club + Grouplove

Santa Barbara Bowl (Santa Barbara CA)

Apr 17

Banks & Steelz

El Rey Theatre

Bonobo

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Car Seat Headrest

The Regent

Kaytranada

Fox Theater (Pomona)

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

The Roxy

Mura Masa

The Glass House (Pomona)

Nicolas Jaar

Pappy & Harriet's

Apr 18

Blossoms

The Echo

Bonobo

The Glass House (Pomona)

Breakbot

The Roxy

DJ Shadow

Fonda Theatre

Galantis

The Novo

Glass Animals

Fox Theater (Pomona)

Hinds

The Regent

Little Dragon

The Observatory (Santa Ana)

Mura Masa

El Rey Theatre

New Order

Santa Barbara Bowl (Santa Barbara)

Apr 19

The Avalanches

Fonda Theatre

Bastille

The Novo

Empire of the Sun

Shrine Expo Hall

Future Islands

The Glass House (Pomona)

Glass Animals

Pappy & Harriet's

Hinds

The Observatory (Santa Ana)

Jack Garratt

The Roxy

Local Natives

Fox Theater (Pomona)

SURVIVE

El Rey Theatre

Tacocat

Constellation Room (Santa Ana)

Apr 20

Car Seat Headrest

Pappy & Harriet's

Future Islands

Pappy & Harriet's

Lil Uzi Vert

The Observatory (Santa Ana)

Mitski

The Glass House (Pomona)

Moderat

The Mayan

Pond

The Echo

Roisin Murphy

Fonda Theatre

Röyksopp

The Novo

Swet Shop Boyz

The Echoplex

Whitney

El Rey Theatre

Apr 21

Daphni

Lot 613

Floating Points (Live)

El Rey Theatre

Honne

The Roxy

Jai Wolf

The Glass House

Roisin Murphy

Fonda Theatre

Apr 22

Glass Animals + Little Dragon + Jagwar Ma

Santa Barbara Bowl

Guided By Voices

The Roxy

Whitney

The Glass House

Apr 23

Phantogram

The Glass House

Apr 29

Chicano Batman

The Glass House (Pomona)

