  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Coachella 2017's local shows (formerly known as Localchella) include Future Islands, Little Dragon and more

By Michael Juliano Posted: Monday February 13 2017, 3:04pm

Coachella 2017's local shows (formerly known as Localchella) include Future Islands, Little Dragon and more
Photograph: Courtesy Future Islands
Future Islands

The best alternative to Coachella? Ironically, it comes from the music festival's own promoter. Each spring Goldenvoice plucks some of the sub-headliner acts into two weeks of club and theater shows across L.A., and a few a bit beyond.

At this year's local Coachella shows—affectionately known as Localchella, officially and boringly billed as "Goldenvoice Presents April"—Future Islands, Nicolas Jaar, Röyksopp, New Order, Floating Points, Local Natives, Little Dragon, Jamie xx, Empire of the Sun, the Avalanches and more have all been tapped for local shows. And by local, we mean everywhere from Pappy & Harriet's to the Santa Barbara Bowl, with spots like the Roxy and the Regent in between.

Tickets are already on sale for a couple of shows, but there are three major on-sale dates to keep in mind: February 17, February 24 and March 3. You'll find the corresponding on-sale dates below.

 

 

 

As in past years, some shows are being promoted under the FYF Presents banner—lest you forget that Goldenvoice's hometown fest has moved up to July this year. 

In the meantime, here's the full list of shows in a much more searchable format for your pleasure.

Mar 4

Chicano Batman
The Roxy

Apr 7

Denzel Curry
The Glass House (Pomona)

Apr 8

The Head and the Heart
Arlington Theatre (Santa Barbara)

Apr 11

Banks + Jack Garratt
Fox Theater (Pomona)

Sampha
El Rey Theatre

Apr 12

Crystal Castles
The Glass House (Pomona)

Francis & the Lights
El Rey Theatre

Apr 13

Bishop Briggs
El Rey Theatre

Future Islands
The Roxy

The Head and the Heart
Pappy & Harriet's

Joseph
Constellation Room (Santa Ana)

Little Dragon
Pappy & Harriet's

Oh Wonder
The Glass House (Pomona)

SOHN
Fonda Theatre

Two Door Cinema Club
Fox Theater (Pomona CA)

What So Not
The Novo

Young Turks in Palm Springs
With Ben UFO, Four Tet, Francis & the Lights, Jamie xx, Kamaiyah, Sampha, PNL
Palm Springs Air Museum (Palm Springs)

Apr 14

Two Door Cinema Club + Grouplove
Santa Barbara Bowl (Santa Barbara CA)

Apr 17

Banks & Steelz
El Rey Theatre

Bonobo
The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Car Seat Headrest
The Regent

Kaytranada
Fox Theater (Pomona)

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
The Roxy

Mura Masa
The Glass House (Pomona)

Nicolas Jaar
Pappy & Harriet's

Apr 18

Blossoms
The Echo

Bonobo
The Glass House (Pomona)

Breakbot
The Roxy

DJ Shadow
Fonda Theatre

Galantis
The Novo

Glass Animals
Fox Theater (Pomona)

Hinds
The Regent

Little Dragon
The Observatory (Santa Ana)

Mura Masa
El Rey Theatre

New Order
Santa Barbara Bowl (Santa Barbara)

Apr 19

The Avalanches
Fonda Theatre

Bastille
The Novo

Empire of the Sun
Shrine Expo Hall

Future Islands
The Glass House (Pomona)

Glass Animals
Pappy & Harriet's

Hinds
The Observatory (Santa Ana)

Jack Garratt
The Roxy

Local Natives
Fox Theater (Pomona)

SURVIVE
El Rey Theatre

Tacocat
Constellation Room (Santa Ana)

Apr 20

Car Seat Headrest
Pappy & Harriet's

Future Islands
Pappy & Harriet's

Lil Uzi Vert
The Observatory (Santa Ana)

Mitski
The Glass House (Pomona)

Moderat
The Mayan

Pond
The Echo

Roisin Murphy
Fonda Theatre

Röyksopp
The Novo

Swet Shop Boyz
The Echoplex

Whitney
El Rey Theatre

Apr 21

Daphni
Lot 613

Floating Points (Live)
El Rey Theatre

Honne
The Roxy

Jai Wolf
The Glass House

Roisin Murphy
Fonda Theatre

Apr 22

Glass Animals + Little Dragon + Jagwar Ma
Santa Barbara Bowl

Guided By Voices
The Roxy

Whitney
The Glass House

Apr 23

Phantogram
The Glass House

Apr 29

Chicano Batman
The Glass House (Pomona)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Michael Juliano 519 Posts

Michael oversees the Things to Do section along with comedy coverage as associate editor at Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on Twitter at @mjuliano.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest