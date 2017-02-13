Coachella 2017's local shows (formerly known as Localchella) include Future Islands, Little Dragon and more

The best alternative to Coachella? Ironically, it comes from the music festival's own promoter. Each spring Goldenvoice plucks some of the sub-headliner acts into two weeks of club and theater shows across L.A., and a few a bit beyond.
At this year's local Coachella shows—affectionately known as Localchella, officially and boringly billed as "Goldenvoice Presents April"—Future Islands, Nicolas Jaar, Röyksopp, New Order, Floating Points, Local Natives, Little Dragon, Jamie xx, Empire of the Sun, the Avalanches and more have all been tapped for local shows. And by local, we mean everywhere from Pappy & Harriet's to the Santa Barbara Bowl, with spots like the Roxy and the Regent in between.
Tickets are already on sale for a couple of shows, but there are three major on-sale dates to keep in mind: February 17, February 24 and March 3. You'll find the corresponding on-sale dates below.
As in past years, some shows are being promoted under the FYF Presents banner—lest you forget that Goldenvoice's hometown fest has moved up to July this year.
In the meantime, here's the full list of shows in a much more searchable format for your pleasure.
Mar 4
Chicano Batman
The Roxy
Apr 7
Denzel Curry
The Glass House (Pomona)
Apr 8
The Head and the Heart
Arlington Theatre (Santa Barbara)
Apr 11
Banks + Jack Garratt
Fox Theater (Pomona)
Sampha
El Rey Theatre
Apr 12
Crystal Castles
The Glass House (Pomona)
Francis & the Lights
El Rey Theatre
Apr 13
Bishop Briggs
El Rey Theatre
Future Islands
The Roxy
The Head and the Heart
Pappy & Harriet's
Joseph
Constellation Room (Santa Ana)
Little Dragon
Pappy & Harriet's
Oh Wonder
The Glass House (Pomona)
SOHN
Fonda Theatre
Two Door Cinema Club
Fox Theater (Pomona CA)
What So Not
The Novo
Young Turks in Palm Springs
With Ben UFO, Four Tet, Francis & the Lights, Jamie xx, Kamaiyah, Sampha, PNL
Palm Springs Air Museum (Palm Springs)
Apr 14
Two Door Cinema Club + Grouplove
Santa Barbara Bowl (Santa Barbara CA)
Apr 17
Banks & Steelz
El Rey Theatre
Bonobo
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Car Seat Headrest
The Regent
Kaytranada
Fox Theater (Pomona)
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
The Roxy
Mura Masa
The Glass House (Pomona)
Nicolas Jaar
Pappy & Harriet's
Apr 18
Blossoms
The Echo
Bonobo
The Glass House (Pomona)
Breakbot
The Roxy
DJ Shadow
Fonda Theatre
Galantis
The Novo
Glass Animals
Fox Theater (Pomona)
Hinds
The Regent
Little Dragon
The Observatory (Santa Ana)
Mura Masa
El Rey Theatre
New Order
Santa Barbara Bowl (Santa Barbara)
Apr 19
The Avalanches
Fonda Theatre
Bastille
The Novo
Empire of the Sun
Shrine Expo Hall
Future Islands
The Glass House (Pomona)
Glass Animals
Pappy & Harriet's
Hinds
The Observatory (Santa Ana)
Jack Garratt
The Roxy
Local Natives
Fox Theater (Pomona)
SURVIVE
El Rey Theatre
Tacocat
Constellation Room (Santa Ana)
Apr 20
Car Seat Headrest
Pappy & Harriet's
Future Islands
Pappy & Harriet's
Lil Uzi Vert
The Observatory (Santa Ana)
Mitski
The Glass House (Pomona)
Moderat
The Mayan
Pond
The Echo
Roisin Murphy
Fonda Theatre
Röyksopp
The Novo
Swet Shop Boyz
The Echoplex
Whitney
El Rey Theatre
Apr 21
Daphni
Lot 613
Floating Points (Live)
El Rey Theatre
Honne
The Roxy
Jai Wolf
The Glass House
Roisin Murphy
Fonda Theatre
Apr 22
Glass Animals + Little Dragon + Jagwar Ma
Santa Barbara Bowl
Guided By Voices
The Roxy
Whitney
The Glass House
Apr 23
Phantogram
The Glass House
Apr 29
Chicano Batman
The Glass House (Pomona)
