Coffee shops across L.A. are raising money for the ACLU this weekend

If our Facebook feed is any indication, the next few weeks, months and possibly years are going to be filled with plenty of protests and fundraisers. Can't keep track of them all? Check out our guide to the upcoming marches, rallies and protests in L.A. But if you're not really a fan of massive crowds and sign-carrying, there's another way for you to get involved this weekend—and all you have to do is buy a cup of coffee.

Sprudge, the national coffee publication, has organized a nationwide fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in response to President Trump's recent executive order banning refugees from the United States, along with immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The ACLU has stood up to this ban by organizing and funding lawyers to defend those affected, but they need funds to keep things going. This weekend (Feb 3-5), Sprudge is partnering with more than 200 coffee shops across the country to raise money for the ACLU, as each shop or company donates their own percentage of sales in the hopes they'll collectively raise at least $100,000. In addition, Sprudge is matching the first $500 for the first 25 companies to sign up.

The number of participating coffee shops in L.A. is increasing by the hour, but so far there are almost 10 companies involved in our city. Here's the current list:

All Blue Bottle locations (Downtown, Echo Park, Arts District, Venice, Beverly Grove, Culver City)

G&B Coffee (Downtown)

Go Get Em Tiger (Larchmont Village and Los Feliz)

Intelligentsia Coffee (Silver Lake, Venice, Pasadena)

Stumptown Coffee Roasters (Arts District)

Bar Nine (Culver City)

Woodcat Coffee (Echo Park)

Smith & Tait (West Hollywood)

Demitasse (Little Tokyo)

Kindness & Mischief (Highland Park)

We'll keep this post updated as more coffee shops come on board, but for now you can check out Sprudge's full list of participating coffee shops.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.