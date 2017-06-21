  • Blog
Cold War Kids are playing a free show at Union Station on Friday

By Michael Juliano Posted: Wednesday June 21 2017, 10:34am

Photograph: Courtesy Dan Monick

One of our favorite parts about summer concerts in L.A.? Surprise (and free) shows from some of the city's biggest bands.

Cold War Kids just announced a free show at Union Station for this Friday, June 23.

 

Doors open at 7:45pm and entry is on a first-come, first-served basis—in other words, hop on the Metro and claim your place in line early. If lines aren't your thing, you can enter a competition through Sofar Sounds to win two secured spots.

The Long Beach-by-way-of-Fullerton five piece is promoting their latest record, L.A. Divine. Their sixth studio album is stocked with L.A. references, with songs like "Wilshire Protest" and "L.A. River." Watch the video for their latest single, "Love is Mystical"—shot in Downtown's St. Vincent Court—below, and, otherwise, good luck securing a spot at the show.

Staff writer
By Michael Juliano 692 Posts

Michael oversees the Things to Do section along with comedy coverage as associate editor at Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on Twitter at @mjuliano.

For any feedback or for more information email

