Cold War Kids are playing a free show at Union Station on Friday

One of our favorite parts about summer concerts in L.A.? Surprise (and free) shows from some of the city's biggest bands.

Cold War Kids just announced a free show at Union Station for this Friday, June 23.

Free show this Friday 6/23 at Union Station DTLA presented by @sofarsoundsla & @metrolosangeles. Doors at 7:45pm. Entry is first come, first serve. Enter to win guaranteed spots >>> Link in bio A post shared by Cold War Kids (@coldwarkids) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Doors open at 7:45pm and entry is on a first-come, first-served basis—in other words, hop on the Metro and claim your place in line early. If lines aren't your thing, you can enter a competition through Sofar Sounds to win two secured spots.

The Long Beach-by-way-of-Fullerton five piece is promoting their latest record, L.A. Divine. Their sixth studio album is stocked with L.A. references, with songs like "Wilshire Protest" and "L.A. River." Watch the video for their latest single, "Love is Mystical"—shot in Downtown's St. Vincent Court—below, and, otherwise, good luck securing a spot at the show.

