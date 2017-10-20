Combine your love of the Dodgers and your love of sweets with one perfect shirt

It's been a longstanding joke of a conversation filler here in L.A., but today we can really say it: So, how 'bout them Dodgers? After last night's insane 11-to-1 pennant win against the Cubs, the whole city's going blue—even City Hall is lit up for the big win—as we root, root, root for the home team, which is now heading to the World Series for the first time since 1988.

Fans woke up before sunrise to buy Dodgers merch online and in-person at sporting-goods stores, but we think most may have overlooked one crucial seller: Cofax Coffee. The coffee shop along Fairfax has long supported our sports-boys-in-blue, selling perhaps the best sweets-meets-sports item around: a doughnuts-themed Dodgers shirt.

Cofax's white and Dodger-blue variants are unsurprisingly sold-out online, but just in time for the morning rush, a large box of gray shirts arrived. The only spot you can currently buy these gray ones is—for now—in the coffee shop itself, each at $25.They have a box full of them, but you'd better get there quickly; staff says customers have been buying these shirts four at a time. In fact, the first two customers of the day didn't even want coffee or one of Cofax's out-of-this-world breakfast burritos—just the shirts, please.

The cotton tees are available in sizes small, medium, large and extra large. If your sweet tooth extends to cookies, they're also selling limited two-packs of Dodgers-themed sugar cookies for $5 a pair. We suggest you move even faster than Kiké Hernandez.

Photograph: Stephanie Breijo

Cofax Coffee is located at 440 N. Fairfax Avenue, open Monday to Saturday from 7am to 6pm, and on Sunday from 7am to 5pm.