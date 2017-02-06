Cure what ails you this flu season with these five immunity drinks at some of L.A.'s best juice shops

It seems like everyone in L.A. is currently a walking, talking, sneezing germ ball right now. We're in peak flu season, and combined with a new batch of rain, it feels like the best thing to do right now is to hole up underneath your covers. Before you hide, though, may we suggest a shot? Don't worry, not the needle kind. We're talking about juice shots packed with superfoods, healthy oils and plenty of cayenne. Yes, it's #soLA, but that doesn't mean it won't work. Here are our five favorites to shoot back in hopes of warding off a cold—or worse.

Face Melter Shot at Naturewell: This cure in a cup includes lemon, ginger, cayenne and oil of oregano. And with a name like "Face Melter," it can't hurt to see what it's all about. $2.50

Elderberry Immunity Cup at Moon Juice: It has "immunity" in the name, so it has to be effective—right? Moon Juice founder Amanda Chantal Bacon's miracle concoction features all-organic ingredients, like apple cider vinegar, elderberry, camu camu and cayenne. Drink up! $5

Apple/Lemon/Double Ginger at Beverly Hills Juice: BH Juice is a no-frills, cash-only shop that utilizes fresh ingredients for their shakes, shots and juices. As one of Time Out L.A.'s editors puts it, "the apple/lemon/double ginger with a bit of hot water fucking burns, but it'll clear you right up." We'll take it. $6.50

Berry Citrus Immune at Drink Houz: This brand new wellness café on the Westlake/Silver Lake border offers juices, smoothies, coffees and teas, but we're particularly interested in the Berry Citrus Immune drink, a smoothie that promises to act as an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and energy elevator. It's made with a slew of berries, plus strawberry, orange, avocado and honey. $11.95

Immunity shot at Lifehouse Tonics + Elixirs: This Instagram darling isn't just a pretty store—it offers some fantastic (and healthy!) drink options as well, including an immunity shot chock full of good-for-you ingredients. Think: coconut water, lemon, turmeric, ginger, apple cider, vinegar, oregano oil, grapefruit seed oil, maple syrup and cayenne. Whew! $4

