Dance 1,000 feet above L.A. during Skylent Disco

You may have conquered L.A.'s club scene, but have you ever partied at a silent disco 70 floors above the city?

Dance your heart out high above Los Angeles during Skylent Disco hosted by OUE Skyspace LA. The first-of-its-kind party mixes 360-degree views from nearly 1,000 feet up with a silent disco. Here's the gist: Three different DJs will spin concurrent sets (one solely EDM, another filled with '80s and '90s hits, and one with today's Top 40) and you can choose which you want to tune into on your personal wireless headset.

You bring the neon and glow-in-the-dark gear, we'll provide the drinks, music, headsets, glow sticks and even a ride on the thrilling Skyslide.

Here's a rundown of what your ticket includes:

Entrance to the Skylent Disco party + headset for the event

Three different DJs spinning a variety of music to dance to

Admission to all four levels of OUE Skyspace LA

Three complimentary drinks provided by Siempre Tequila

One ride on the all-glass Skyslide

And more!

Tickets cost $35, or you can pick up a Dancing Duo ticket for you and a friend for $60. We highly suggest using a ride hailing service, but parking is also available for a flat rate of $8 at the Westlawn Garage (524 S Flower Street).

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.