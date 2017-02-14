Desert X has announced its artist lineup and schedule of events

Desert X, the hotly-anticipated superstar art event opening in the Coachella Valley this month, has announced its lineup of participating artists and a schedule of opening and preview events.

The collection of site-specific art pieces installed in the desert landscape will be on public view from February 25 to April 30 and features pieces by huge names in contemporary art including Doug Aitken, Lita Albuquerque, Jennifer Bolande, Will Boone, Claudia Comte, Jeffrey Gibson, Sherin Guirguis, Norma Jeane, Glenn Kaino, Gabriel Kuri, Armando Lerma, Richard Prince, Rob Pruitt, Julião Sarmento, Phillip K. Smith III and Tavares Strachan.

Desert X will open to the public in late February, but if you’re already heading out to Palm Springs for Modernism Week, you’ll be among the lucky few to get an advance preview. Pre-opening events kick off on February 17 with an artist panel at the Palm Springs Art Museum starting at 4pm moderated by Steven Biller, the art editor of Palm Springs Life magazine. After the panel, stop by artist Rob Pruitt’s “Flea Market” which will be at the museum through the 26th and opens with a reception from 5 to 8pm. Another panel with artists will be held the following day at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

If you want to support the non-profit art project—while also attending what’s sure to be one of the coolest parties of the season—consider snapping up tickets to the pre-opening gala on February 24 in Rancho Mirage, featuring surprise musical guests and other entertainment. Tickets are $50 to $150; if that seems at all steep, just remember that most of the other events associated with Desert X are free for the public to attend.

While you’ll find art installed in locations spread out across the Coachella Valley, the central hub to start your experience will be the Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs. For the duration of the multi-month event they will offer maps, books from several of the presenting artists, and play host to a number of the public events, such as an opening night presentation by artist Julião Sarmento on February 25.

If you’re not going to be able to make it out to the desert this month but want to get a sneak peek at what will be out there (perhaps for a side-trip when you head out to the Coachella music festival?), make your way to the Hammer Museum on February 21 for a lecture by Jeffrey Gibson, bringing a little bit of Desert X back to the city.

Desert X 2017 runs February 25 to April 30, 2017 at various locations around the Coachella Valley. Check the event website for complete details and event schedule.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.