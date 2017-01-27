Get caffeinated this weekend at these brand new coffee shops

It's the weekend! And after one helluva week, we're going to need a little java to get us through these next couple of days. Check out these new coffee shops that have opened recently where you can get your latte, cappuccino or espresso fix.

Fabrique: Downtown's coffee scene is on the rise, and with it comes the arrival of Fabrique, a new coffee shop on 5th Street. Their wild menu includes a "latte macchiato bubblegum" and a "latte Snickers," along with a cookie coffee—whatever that may be. The best part? During the first month of soft open (which started on January 23), you can name your own price for any drink. 125 W 5th St

Art+Science Cafe (Pasadena): Art+Science Cafe opened a few weeks ago as a sleek, modern space with marble countertops and an inventive menu of lattes. There's a lavender latte, a red velvet latte and a military latte, the last of which blends matcha, espresso and vanilla syrup. 101 S Madison Ave

Tilt Coffee Bar (Downtown): We've already professed our love for this new coffee bar, but we'll say it again: Tilt is serving some pretty outstanding coffee. It might take a little while to find, but once you locate the coffee shop within the Medallion Apartments courtyard, order the Cloud Mocha—and thank us later. 334 S Main St

American Tea Room (Beverly Hills): Let's turn to tea for a minute. After over a year of being closed, the American Tea Room branch in Beverly Hills recently re-opened, offering more than 200 teas at their tea and coffee bar along with sweets from Cake Monkey. The 2,400-square-foot spot includes a retail space, and rotating pop-up installations will showcase teas from around the world. 401 N Canon Dr

Blue Bottle (Downtown): Blue Bottle continues its path of world domination by opening their latest branch in Downtown, right across the street from Grand Central Market and next to the Bradbury Building. The bright, airy space boasts brick walls, bookshelves and minimalist decor. All the hits are here—the New Orleans cold brew, the Cascara Fizz and all the almond milk your heart desires. 300 S Broadway

