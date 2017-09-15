As we grow older, it's easy to forget there's still magic left in this world. Thankfully, Shake Shack and delivery service DoorDash are there to remind us of just that on September 18, when they're delivering free burgers in celebration of National Burger Day.

Sinking your teeth into some free Shake Shack is simple: log into DoorDash on Monday, use the promo code SHACK at checkout to get free burgers delivered between 11am and 2pm, plus free delivery.

Can't wait until Monday? The giveaway also serves as a fitting end to the collaborative #ShackWeek, an entire week wherein DoorDash delivery charges are dropped on all $12-and-up orders for the cult-status burgers.

Childlike wonder: reinvigorated.



Bonus: later this month, Shake Shack's launching limited-time Will & Grace-themed shakes, where NBC will donate $2 to GLAAD for every shake sold. The Will & Grace shake blends cinnamon marshmallow frozen custard with Shack fudge. And because how could a Jack and Karen shake not incorporate alcohol, find theirs with a mix of strawberry frozen custard and Prosecco. Here in L.A., find 'em only at the Hollywood and West Hollywood locations from September 18 to Oct 1.

