Go back to school with these 10 classes in Los Angeles

Bust out the No. 2 pencils and spiral-bound notebooks: It’s time to go back to school.

No, we’re not talking about Algebra I or AP U.S. History, but all the fantastic classes for adults in Los Angeles this fall. Just because you’re not lining up for homeroom anymore doesn’t mean you have to stop learning. Picking up a new skill is easy with one of these affordable, introductory classes covering everything from floral design to foreign languages. Turns out learning really can be fun—who knew!

This Culver City-based acting academy counts the likes of Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Willa Holland among its alumni, so you know the curriculum works. Aspiring thespians should start with one of the regular three-hour cold reading classes. Instructors pull the monologues and scenes you’ll work on from a library of current scripts, so you won’t get bored even if you come back for several classes.

No formal kitchens or stuffy chefs here: Hipcooks prides itself on making cooking fun and approachable. You won’t even use a recipe, but instead focus on the techniques and skills you need to know. The menu for the handmade pasta class sounds particularly mouthwatering: butternut squash ravioli, fettucine with salmon and vodka sauce, caramelle with mint and ricotta and portobello mushroom and spinach rotolo.

Get your hands dirty in this four-week clay pottery class at Echo Ceramics, a family-owned studio in Mid-City. Unlike the curriculum at many other schools, you’ll actually get to make a pot during the very first session. You’ll shape, trim, glaze and fire several of your very own ceramic creations before the class ends.

Here’s one camp that is definitely for adults only. Spend two hours learning everything you need to know to become a bona fide oenophile, including how wine is made, how to taste wine like a pro and how to decode wine labels. You’ll sip seven different vintages along the way and leave class finally able to explain the difference between a cabernet sauvignon and a pinot noir.

Prepare for an upcoming trip to Berlin or your favorite biergarten by brushing up on your Deutsch. Over the course of six weeks, you’ll master German grammar, learn the basics of sentence structure and start to build your working vocabulary. Viel Glück! (That means “good luck.”)

Whether you’re convinced you have what it takes to win Project Runway or just want to learn how to patch a hole in your favorite jeans, the beginner’s workshop at Sew FYI will give you the skills you need. After two hours of practice on the sewing machine, you’ll work on your first hand-crafted garment.

Fall’s right around the corner, so it’s time to bust out the knitting needles and get to work on your first scarf. The introductory classes at this Inglewood studio will teach you to cast on, knit and purl with the best of ‘em, and you’ll practice knitting a scarf, hat and shawl in class. When you’re ready to start your next project, you’ll want to shop the Knitting Tree’s selection of chic yarns from Los Angeles–area designers.

Take your home decor to the next level with a three-week floral design course. Practice arranging posies for wedding bouquets, holidays and special occasions. You’ll leave with the skills you need to create totally Instagrammable arrangements, plus all of your practice pieces. How very Martha Stewart of you.

Dreaming of writing the next Great American Novel? Practice your prose in one of the all-day intensives at the Writing Workshop. Students will spend three hours writing fiction or memoir and the rest of the time reading and critiquing one another’s work. There’s nothing more valuable than real-life feedback.

No matter your field, being able to keep your cool while speaking in front of a crowd is an invaluable skill. Banish those butterflies from your stomach in a five-hour workshop at General Assembly. You’ll learn strong communication skills and the tactics professionals use to deal with the nerves—without the unhelpful advice about imagining the audience in their underwear. That big presentation you’ve been dreading suddenly seems like no big deal.

