Grand Performances is back for another year of free shows in Downtown L.A.

By Michael Juliano Posted: Friday April 21 2017, 1:13pm

Grand Performances is back for another year of free shows in Downtown L.A.
Photograph: Courtesy Grand Performances

As our persistently pleasant weather begins to warm up, it can only mean one thing: free concerts and theater performances.

One of our favorites series, Grand Performances, will once again return to the water-encompassed California Plaza stage in Downtown L.A. with a summer of music, theater, opera, spoken word and even Angel City Brewery's Ale Academy.  

The programming kicks off on Friday, June 2 with a performance of the stunning and surreal Earth Harp, a colossal, illuminated harp suspended from a 52-story skyscraper. The rest of the season includes an assortment of performers from around the world, from Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno to Japanese rapper Shing02, and a mix of L.A. acts like multi-instrumentalist Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, polyrhythmic ensemble Buyepongo and producer Daedelus.

Grand Performances runs through late September. Check out the full schedule for the 31st season on the Grand Performances website.

