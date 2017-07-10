Here's how to plan a perfect road trip to Ragged Point

Quieter than nearby Big Sur but with the same stunning views, Ragged Point is a spectacular cliff-top community overlooking the sea along Highway 1. You'll know you're getting closer as your phone gradually loses its signal.

On the drive, explore the historic streets of Cambria, a quaint town with little niche shops where you can pick up a stained-glass trinket or some local art. For a hearty brunch, head to Linn's Restaurant (2277 Main St, Cambria, CA; 805-927-0371), for pot pies, towering salads and fresh breads with fruit preserves. To help pass the time, check out the spot's downstairs bakery and sample delicious pastries—just don't ruin your appetite.

Photo: Rozette Rago

Pack a beach towel and stop at Moonstone Beach, a quiet spot on the coastline with a one-mile boardwalk and a great view of frolicking sea otters. During molting season, a trip to Friends of the Elephant Seal (Plaza del Cavelier, 250 San Simeon Ave, San Simeon, CA; 805-924-1628) is a must; from the lookout point, hundreds of adorable elephant seals can be seen sunbathing and lazing about.

Plan in advance for a tour of Hearst Castle (750 Hearst Castle Rd, San Simeon, CA; 800-444-4445), the sprawling landmark mansion designed by Julia Morgan for newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst. Pick from a variety of tours that focus on specific parts of the house (or do them all!); each one ends with a peek at the castle's ornate indoor pool. You're free to explore on your own after.

Once you arrive in Ragged Point, grab an ocean-view room at seaside property Ragged Point Inn (19019 CA-1; 805-927-4502), which has its own nature trail leading 300 feet down to a private beach. It's a steep descent, and the Inn recommends it only for the fit and adventurous, so hikers beware.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.