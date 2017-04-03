Hundreds of pillow fighters take to Pershing Square on April Fool's Day

On April Fool's Day, Angelenos turned up with their own feathery pillows at Pershing Square for International Pillow Fight Day. The free public event took place globally with attendees of all ages dressed up in their comfiest, pillow fight-ready outfits. Everyone was asked to bring garbage bags as well for the clean up after.

According to the event's official website, one of the event's goals is "to make these unique happenings in public space become a significant part of popular culture, partially replacing passive, non-social, branded consumption experiences like watching television." Hundreds of Angelenos were on board and decided to spend the first day of April out in the real world. Check out our favorite photos from the event.

