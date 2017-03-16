Immerse yourself in 'Beauty and the Beast' at this El Capitan event with memorabilia, a tea party and more

Life isn’t always a fairy tale—but we’re giving you permission to pretend for a couple of hours. Experience Disney’s new Beauty and the Beast remake to the fullest by buying tickets to see the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, where you’ll be able to see costumes and memorabilia from the production, and then dance off to a special tea party inspired by the film.

Want to imagine what you might look like in Belle’s buttercup-yellow ball gown or the Beast’s fetching tail-coat and breeches? If so, you’ll want to take a walk through the exhibit of items from the production to soak in every last stitch and detail. The El Capitan theater has also been decorated for Beauty and the Beast with an exclusive Swarovski-crystal decorated curtain, pulled over the movie screen for a pre-show light and projection show set to new music composed for the film. The light show will make its debut at already-sold-out fan preview event on March 16 and will continue for the run of screenings through April 30.

To keep the magic going a little bit longer, fans can upgrade to the Sip and See Package, which includes not only VIP seating for the film showing of your choice along with complementary movie snacks, but also a special visit to the adjacent Disney Studio Store and Ghirardelli Soda Fountain for a Mrs. Potts-worthy tea session complete with biscotti and a cup of an exclusive new tea blend from Twinnings made just to celebrate the film.

Beauty and the Beast will show at El Capitan theater from March 16 to April 30. Tickets are available online at $13 to $16 for general admission or $26 for VIP. Sip and See Packages are $27 and include VIP admission.

