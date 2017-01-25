Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams opens in Venice, and they're handing out free scoops

Are you thinking about ice cream during this unusually frigid weather we're having? Probably not. But we can't let sudden change stop us from enjoying the simple things in life, so on we must go—preferably with an ice cream cone in hand. First stop: Venice, where Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is expanding their artisanal ice cream shop into an airy storefront on Rose Avenue. They'll be opening up their first Westside location on Thursday—and after a couple weeks of getting settled in, you're all invited to celebrate with an ice cream party and free scoops.

The Ohio-based creamery founded by Jeni Britton Bauer opened its first L.A. location in Los Feliz in 2015, and was an immediate hit (despite a couple of setbacks). Now they're bringing their inventive flavors closer to the beach in a 1,400-square-foot space on one of Venice's most popular streets.

Stop by on Thursday, February 9, starting at 7pm to get a free scoop in a cup or cone, choosing from flavors like Gooey Butter Cake and Juniper & Lemon Curd. And if you're one of the first 50 in line, you'll also receive a Jeni's swag bag filled with all sorts of goodies.

Jeni's new Venice shop is located at 540 Rose Ave, slinging scoops from 11am to 11pm daily.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.