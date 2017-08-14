Lana Del Rey and Kid Cudi top Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival lineup

The sixth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, curated by rapper Tyler, the Creator, is all set to take place at Exposition Park on October 28 and 29 with a banging line-up.

Camp Flog Gnaw regulars like A$AP Rocky, Willow and Jaden Smith, the Internet and Tyler himself will all return. But this year's two big new headliners are Lana Del Rey, who's coming off the heels of new album Lust for Life, and Kid Cudi, who's been traveling in Asia with Kanye West for an unannounced project. Other notable names in the lineup include Solange, Vince Staples, the relentlessly inescapable Migos, Lil Yachty, Kelis and Justice.

Photograph: Rozette Rago

Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 17 at noon. Two-day general admission passes cost $208 plus fees, while VIP passes will run you $368 plus fees. A VIP pass lets you use a dedicated entrance and an exclusive clubhouse, as well as access to a viewing area by the main stage, (better) food vendors and other amenities. As if that wasn't enough, you also get some Golf swag like shoes, a bag, a hat, a disposable camera, socks, a lanyard and a patch. We can't believe we're saying this, but the VIP pass sounds like a great deal considering how a pair of shoes alone by Golf already costs $100. If you only want to go for a day, it will be $65 plus fees. Check out the rest of the lineup below.

CAMP FLOG GNAW 2017. TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY. NOON. 12PST pic.twitter.com/qr1p1DWg4g — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 14, 2017

