Learn to move like an L.A. Clipper's Spirit member at their new fitness classes

If you've ever watched a Clippers game, then you know all about the sass, energy and red sequins that fill a halftime performance by the Clippers Spirit team. Starting Tuesday, February 21, you too can learn how to move like one of the elite members of the Clippers Spirit because they will be offering dance classes in their D.T.L.A. training center, a short walk from L.A. Live. Anybody 16 years and up with any level of experience is welcome to join.

Two different classes will be offered. You can get a workout in by dancing in their high-energy Kickin Cardio class taught by Taylor, the Spirit captain. Kickin Cardio will be offered Tuesdays 6-6:50pm, Wednesdays 12-12:50pm and Thursdays 6-6:50pm.

If you want to learn how take your dance game up a notch, bring a pair of high heels and learn how to move with attitude and confidence. Hot in Heels is taught by the team's very own coach Latrice and is offered Tuesdays 7-7:50pm.

Both classes cost $15 each. A five-class package is $70 and 10-class package is $130. Drop-ins are welcome, or you can register for classes here. The Clippers Spirit training center is located at 1212 S Flower St, Level B. Parking can be found at any of the lots in the area. After 50 minutes of sweating, you can refuel at any of the best restaurants or best coffee shops in Downtown L.A.

Dance classes are expected to run as long as the Clippers are in season, all the more reason to root for them! Email studio@clippers.com with any questions, and check out their Instagram to get pumped for your new weekly regimen.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.