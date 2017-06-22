  • Blog
  • City Life
1
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Los Angeles City Council proposes "Obama Boulevard" in southwest L.A.

By Rozette Rago Posted: Thursday June 22 2017, 11:12am

Los Angeles City Council proposes "Obama Boulevard" in southwest L.A.
Photograph: Google Maps

Because naming the 134 freeway after him isn't enough, Los Angeles wants to honor President Obama even more by renaming a southwest L.A. street. According to the Los Angeles Times, the L.A. City Council president Herb Wesson wants to turn Rodeo Road, where Obama held one his earliest campaigns back when he was running for president in 2008, to Obama Boulevard. The area informally known as "president's row" also "already has streets named after presidents (Washington, Jefferson, Adams)."

 

President Obama with L.A. City Council President Herb J. Wesson, Jr.
Photograph: Courtesy Herb J. Wesson, Jr.

 

 

Earlier this year, the senate approved the proposal to rename the 134 freeway in Obama's honor. Several schools in California have also been renamed after the former president, such as the Barack Obama Charter School in Compton and the Barack Obama Global Preparation Academy here in L.A. The city of Seaside also designated Broadway Avenue as Obama Way a few months ago. All of this is happening within just months after the beloved president left his post, giving new (and more permanent) meaning to "Obamajam."

 

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
1
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rozette Rago 55 Posts

Rozette is the Photo Editor at Time Out Los Angeles. She would do anything for a great bowl of ramen, but she won't do that. Follow her on Instagram at @hellorozette.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

1 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
John P
John P

A one-way, dead end street? With excellent flood lighting?