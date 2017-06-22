Because naming the 134 freeway after him isn't enough, Los Angeles wants to honor President Obama even more by renaming a southwest L.A. street. According to the Los Angeles Times, the L.A. City Council president Herb Wesson wants to turn Rodeo Road, where Obama held one his earliest campaigns back when he was running for president in 2008, to Obama Boulevard. The area informally known as "president's row" also "already has streets named after presidents (Washington, Jefferson, Adams)."

Photograph: Courtesy Herb J. Wesson, Jr.

Earlier this year, the senate approved the proposal to rename the 134 freeway in Obama's honor. Several schools in California have also been renamed after the former president, such as the Barack Obama Charter School in Compton and the Barack Obama Global Preparation Academy here in L.A. The city of Seaside also designated Broadway Avenue as Obama Way a few months ago. All of this is happening within just months after the beloved president left his post, giving new (and more permanent) meaning to "Obamajam."

