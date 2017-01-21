Los Angeles is fired up and ready to go as hundreds of thousands show up for Women's March

Angelenos came out in force for the Women's March Los Angeles, held between Pershing Square and City Hall on Saturday. Organizers were expecting 70,000 protesters, but multiple sources are reporting up to 750,000 people showed up to the L.A. event in solidarity with other marches taking place across the world. This is the largest gathering to happen in the city since the Immigration March in 2006, according to the Los Angeles Times. It's important to note that the vibe has been extremely optimistic and peaceful.

Organizers stressed multiple times on the Facebook event page that they didn't want anyone to incite violence. Just in case, the Los Angeles Police Department was on hand to provide support, which especially came in handy as they facilitated the arrivals and departures of mass Metro commuters.

There were speakers at both Pershing Sqaure and the rally at City Hall, including Eric Garcetti, Janice Hahn and a slew of celebrities. A-listers like Miley Cyrus, Mandy Moore, Kerry Washington, Jamie Lee Curtis and Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz and Zach Braff were all on hand to show their support.

Angelenos protested with creativity and showed support for each other through thoughtful signs on women's rights and renouncing, among other things, discrimination, racism and Islamophobia. "Did you save that sign from the '60s knowing you'd need that today?" a woman asked an older gentleman holding up a sign about peace. There was an abundance of strollers with babies wearing the distinctive pink hat as their mothers protested for their rights and some pets too. The rally is expected to last until evening, just like in Washington D.C. and New York. If you were unable to make it, check out our photos below.

All photographs by Rozette Rago unless otherwise stated

Photograph: David Benjamin

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano