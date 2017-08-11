Michael Voltaggio's ink.well opens tonight, a revamp of the chef's flagship, ink.

Well, that didn't take long. It was only two weeks ago that Top Chef winner Michael Voltaggio announced the closing of his flagship, fine-dining restaurant, ink., after six years of service at 8360 Melrose Avenue. The goal was a revamp, an expansion and a move just a few blocks over to 826 North La Cienega Boulevard, where he'd at some point open ink.well. Surprise! That some point is tonight, when we can all expect the retooled "modern Los Angeles" restaurant to begin dinner service at 6pm.

While there's no menu currently available for ink.well, the concept promises to serve some of ink.'s signature dishes and cocktails in addition to more approachable fare, such as a burger. The new space—formerly home to Hutchinson and the Spanish Kitchen—also offers a detached bar area, tripling the bar seating previously available at ink. Guests can also expect an expanded beer menu, and though ink.well will serve dinner until 10 or 11pm, day of the week depending, visitors will also find extended hours down the line.

"I've always wanted ink. to be a restaurant where people could gather, have drinks and linger, and also stay to enjoy great food any day of the week," he says. "When the opportunity arose to move into a larger space that could accommodate both of those experiences, I couldn't pass it up."

From the few glimpses available, ink.well looks cozier, warmer, more of a neighborhood spot, with warm woods and plush banquette seating. The whole vibe echoes Voltaggio's goal of creating a more relaxed experience for an L.A. that's evolving in the way it dines: thoughtful fare in a more casual atmosphere. Take a peek inside here:

Taking limited amount of covers tonight @mvinkla #inkwell from 7pm-10pm if you're around West Hollywood we are at 826 N La cienega blvd A post shared by Michael Voltaggio (@mvoltaggio) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

ink.well launched softly last night, and you can nab a seat at tonight's grand opening via OpenTable. But that isn't all Voltaggio has had on his plate; he recently launched Voltaggio Brothers Steak House just outside of D.C. with his sibling celebrity-chef brother, Bryan Voltaggio, and later this year, the two will open new restaurant Monger in Downtown Miami. Here in L.A., you can still grab the acclaimed chef's cuisine at his nearby sandwich shop, Sack Sandwiches, and of course now dinner at ink.well.

Michael's Voltaggio's ink.well opens tonight at 826 North La Cienega Boulevard, serving dinner from 6pm to 10pm Sunday through Thursday, and 6pm to 11pm Friday and Saturday.

